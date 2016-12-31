The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) said Thursday it will set up clean water stations for victims of Typh...
The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) said Thursday it will set up clean water stations for victims of Typhoon Nina under its Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Prog...
Pagbag-o sa mga business permits sa dakbayan sa Sugbo pagabuhaton ngadto sa Robinsons Galleria sugod...
To welcome the New Year, the Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) has released the “Year of the R...
Enterprise Asia, a non‐governmental organization based in Malaysia which organizes the world‐class A...
The Cebu City Government has awarded the contract to haul the city’s garbage to the Jomara Konstruct Corporation, but the company has no ready trucks in Cebu Ci...
Employees of the Cebu Provincial Capitol underwent a “Coachi...
The renewal of business permits in Cebu City will start on J...
The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has so far released a total of PHP47.4 milli...
(Manny Canizares continues to play for the Cebuano audience.) Manuel “Manny” Canizares’ story as pia...
Carmudi Philippines has announced the winner of its third scholarship program, created to help dilig...
Whether it’s a night out with friends, a stressful work day, or even a morning coffee, every s...
Between late-night cocktail parties, end-of-year celebrations, and family feasts, bad habits abound ...
Astronauts on the International Space Station are to conduct two spacewalks in January for a “complex” upgrade to the orbital outpost’s power ...
A group of international researchers on Thursday said they h...
A US laser-equipped satellite discovered that small changes ...
Christmas came earlier and just got merrier as ING Learning Center (ILC) brings even more joy to clo...
From ritualistic practices to shed the challenges of the year that was to welcoming good fortune and...
The Central Visayas Adoptive Parents Association (CVAPA), Inc. recently conducted its first Christma...
Convergys employee volunteers promote disaster preparedness and dengue prevention. Making Christmas ...
The Metro Manila Film Festival Executive Committee (MMFF Execom) is grateful that it has reached its...
The government’s efforts to introduce Philippine seafood in a bigger market is paying off, generating about PHP10.54 billion (USD211.3 million) in a recent seaf...
Singapore shares closed 0.51 percent higher on Tuesday, but ...
The Board of Investments (BOI) has approved three projects o...
After I retired from the workplace in 2000, I thought my career had ended. But the Lord gave me a se...
I am a dreamer. No longer in my waking hours, but in my catnaps, siestas, and sleep. Each time I nod...
A beggar came and sat before me. “I want bread,” he said. “How wise you are,”...
A man was being chased by a tiger. He ran as hard as he could until he was at the edge of a cliff wi...
Cebu City Vice Mayor Edgardo Labella on Wednesday assumed as the city’s acting mayor after Mayor Tom...
The Cebu City government has shortened the 2017 Sinulog Grand Parade carousel route set on Jan. 17 n...
The Cebu Provincial Government and the Cebu City Government are ready to extend relief assistance to...
A ranking official of the Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 on Tuesday called on Jaime Jayson, one of t...
The Philippine population will continue to increase in 2017 and is projected to reach 105,758,850 by...
The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) advises passport applicants that the DFA-ASEANA, DFA Satelli...
A survey revealed that majority of the Filipinos see a predominantly middle class society where no o...
