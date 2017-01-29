Hello Cebu. Hello World. Mon Jan 30, 2017
Image Source: The Business Times Latest

Come Feel the Joy as SilkAir Celebrates 25 Years in Cebu

SilkAir marks another milestone as they celebrate their 25th anniversary in Cebu. In line with the occasion, SilkAir, together with Singapore Airlines, is kicki...

Read more
MegaCebuMegaCebu
Local News

JICA Urban Transport Team Comes to Cebu

The Metro Cebu Development and Coordinating Board (MCDCB) through the Department of Transportation(D...

Read more
Image Source: Philippine Rural Development ProjectImage Source: Philippine Rural Development Project
Regional News

Cateel Evacuees Return Home When Aragon Dam Seen at Saf

Having gotten over fears about the impending overflow of Aragon Dam, evacuees this morning went back...

Read more
MsUMsU
Featured

Miss U Candidates Asked to Lend their Voices to Save th

As the 65th Miss Universe beauty pageant slated in the Philippines nears, a local environmental grou...

Read more
GreenLeaf
ChanLimChanLim
Local News

Chinese and Western Arts Exhibit Opens in SM Seaside

The Chan Lim Family of Artists and Students opened on Saturday the exhibit of at least 200 Chinese and Western artworks to be viewed for free at the Mountain Wi...

Read more
chef low and GM Anderschef low and GM Anders
Local News

Celebrate The Year of The Rooster with Chinese Delight

Chinese New Year is one of the most sought after celebration...

Read more
Image Source: CebuImage Source: Cebu
Local News

Police: Drug Surrenderers in the Province Now 50,000

Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) have recorded about 50,...

Read more
duterte2duterte2
National News

Duterte Wants PHL Technology Upgraded to Resolve ‘

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte graced the ceremonial switch-on and ground-breaking of a power plant i...

Read more
Couple meditating at sunrise on CreteCouple meditating at sunrise on Crete
Featured

12 Reasons To Take A Vacation Even Though You’re Supe

With the economy plummeting and prices for goods skyrocketing, it seems pretty difficult for everyon...

Read more
Image Source: Nat Geo Education Blog - National GeographicImage Source: Nat Geo Education Blog - National Geographic
National News

No-Work, No-Pay Principle Applies on January 28, A Non-

The “no-work, no-pay” principle will apply on Saturday, January 28, which was declared a...

Read more
henry-syhenry-sy
Featured

Henry Sy, Sr. Feted with Lifetime Achievement Award

Enterprise Asia, a non‐governmental organization based in Malaysia which organizes the world‐class A...

Read more
Image Source: The Business Times
Come Feel the Joy as SilkAir Celebrates 25 Years in Cebu
January 29, 2017 no comments
Image Source: Philippine Rural Development Project
Cateel Evacuees Return Home When Aragon Dam Seen at Safe Level
January 29, 2017 no comments
Image Source: Pinterest
6 Feng Shui Tips Before Starting Your Business
January 29, 2017 no comments
iloilo
DILG Secretary Cites Iloilo City As Best Place to Live in the Philippines
July 22, 2016 1 comment
gov.ph
PNP Does Not Need Superficial Programs What It Needs is to Look After the Welfare of Its Members
September 6, 2014 no comments
www.onephnews.com
Our Law Enforcers Are ‘Out-Lawyered’ in the War Against Crimes
August 9, 2014 1 comment
Image Source: PinterestImage Source: Pinterest
Lifestyle

6 Feng Shui Tips Before Starting Your Business

Applying Feng Shui to your business is a great way to achieve balance, calm and even success. Feng s...

Read more
ToungeTounge
Lifestyle

7 step DIY Oral Cancer Screening

It’s important to be vigilant when it comes to oral cancers, especially since they’re on...

Read more
Image Source: veganisethis.blogspot.comImage Source: veganisethis.blogspot.com
Technology

Scientists Find New Ways to Make Tomatoes Tasty Again

Chinese and U.S. scientists said Thursday they have found what’s needed to make tomatoes tasty again. In a study published in the U.S. journal Science, re...

Read more
5 Car Accessories You Cant Miss to Own Feature Image5 Car Accessories You Cant Miss to Own Feature Image
Technology

5 Car Accessories You Can’t Miss to Own

Buying a car is one thing but maintaining and assuring a lon...

Read more
LVGPLVGP
Technology

Globe Teams Up with League of Vice Governors to Develop

Globe Telecom signed a ground-breaking agreement with the Le...

Read more
GreenLeaf
Image Source: Urban Zen Integrative Therapy ProgramImage Source: Urban Zen Integrative Therapy Program
Events

Converse Post Holiday Sale: January 27 to February 5, 2

Head your butts off to the nearest Converse shop as we go nationwide for our #ConversePostHolidaySal...

Read more
Image Source: SkyscrapercityImage Source: Skyscrapercity
Events

DepEd National Schools Journalism Contest Slated Januar

The Department of Education (DepEd) here bared that the National Schools Press Conference (NSPC), an...

Read more
JHMCO - Donita in Cebu (1)JHMCO - Donita in Cebu (1)
Events

Chef Donita Rose Shares Her Jolly Heart Mate Recipes at

The rewarding experience of sharing a feast is just one of the many perks of cooking especially for ...

Read more
kickerdaily.comkickerdaily.com
Events

Enhance Visa Hosts First Canada Nursing Career Expo

Nurses can now look forward to working in Canada as Enhance Visa holds its first ever Canada Nursing...

Read more
Image Source: Wallpapers High QualityImage Source: Wallpapers High Quality
Entertainment

Oscars Came to Me, I did Not Go to Oscars — Jacki

After spending 56 years in the movies, Jackie Chan received the honorary Oscar in 2016, but the acti...

Read more
WHY HIM
James Franco’s 7 Smart Ways to Live in Today’s Highly-Wired..
Image Source: IndieWire
Boyz II Men to Perform in Miss Universe 2016 Pageant
LOGAN intl comp poster
“LOGAN” The Wolverine
Image Source: iOrbitNewsImage Source: iOrbitNews
Business News

Cebu Pacific Announces 2 New Routes from Northern Mindanao

The Philippines’ leading airline, Cebu Pacific (PSE: CEB), takes a step further in the Mindanao region with the launch of two more routes—this time, from the Ci...

Read more
AccenturejpgAccenturejpg
Business News

Accenture Celebrates 10th year Milestone in Cebu, Commi

To mark the 10th year anniversary celebration here in Cebu, ...

Read more
globeglobe
Business News

Globe Broadband Sees 88% Price Reduction Within 4 Years

Globe broadband prices have declined substantially over the ...

Read more
Image Source: The Dad CourseImage Source: The Dad Course
Inspirational

A Goodbye Kiss

The Board Meeting had come to an end. Bob started to stand up and jostled the table, spilling his co...

Read more
Image Source: Blog | St. Paul CenterImage Source: Blog | St. Paul Center
Inspirational

Psalm 23 – Explained

This is an eye opener… Some probably never thought nor looked at this Psalm in this way… even though...

Read more
Image Source: Art by Lauren MorrisonImage Source: Art by Lauren Morrison
Inspirational

Angel Knocking At The Door

There came a frantic knock At the doctor’s office door, A knock, more urgent than he had ever heard ...

Read more
Image Source: newscanadaImage Source: newscanada
Inspirational

Tips for Busy Parents

Spend more time on the things you love, like quality time with the kids and your favourite hobbies, ...

Read more
Image Source: CebuImage Source: Cebu
Local News

Police: Drug Surrenderers in the Province Now 50,000

Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) have recorded about 50,000 surrenderers in Cebu province after ...

Read more
TeleperformanceTeleperformance
Local News

Teleperformance Employees Joins Sinulog 2017

Teleperformance, the world’s leading provider of outsourced omnichannel customer experience manageme...

Read more
Image Source: www.cebu.gov.phImage Source: www.cebu.gov.ph
Local News

Davide, JICA Ink Minutes of Transport Master Plan Study

Metro Cebu Development Coordination Board (MCDCB) chaired by Gov. Hilario P. Davide III, along with ...

Read more
Image Source: Cebu ToursImage Source: Cebu Tours
Local News

Mayor Marcial Ycong Orders Probe on Death of Korean in

Acting Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Marcial Ycong on Wednesday ordered an investigation into the death of a ...

Read more
Image Source: The Business Times
Come Feel the Joy as SilkAir Celebrates 25 Years in Cebu
January 29, 2017 no comments
Image Source: Philippine Rural Development Project
Cateel Evacuees Return Home When Aragon Dam Seen at Safe Level
January 29, 2017 no comments
Image Source: Pinterest
6 Feng Shui Tips Before Starting Your Business
January 29, 2017 no comments
iloilo
DILG Secretary Cites Iloilo City As Best Place to Live in the Philippines
July 22, 2016 1 comment
gov.ph
PNP Does Not Need Superficial Programs What It Needs is to Look After the Welfare of Its Members
September 6, 2014 no comments
www.onephnews.com
Our Law Enforcers Are ‘Out-Lawyered’ in the War Against Crimes
August 9, 2014 1 comment
Processed with VSCO with b4 presetProcessed with VSCO with b4 preset
Opinions

If She Was a Movie, It Would Be a Tearjerker

Leave. It has been the most heart-breaking thing she has done to me since I was a little baby. I call her Mama. I was eight when my parents broke the bonds of o...

Read more
sto.-nino-3sto.-nino-3
Opinions

Giluwas Si Pidot Ni Senyor Santo Niño

Nagdako si Pidot sa kinabuhi nga pinasagdan. Libod suroy, ba...

Read more
Image Source: On Revision Zero - WordPress.comImage Source: On Revision Zero - WordPress.com
Opinions

Edaran

Talan-awong mopahinumdom sa kamatuoran, Edad magsugod pag ga...

Read more
Image Source: Wikimedia CommonsImage Source: Wikimedia Commons
National News

Palace Official Recommends Shift from CCT to More Gover

A government official has recommended for a gradual shift in paradigm from the government’s Conditio...

Read more
Image Source: Asian JournalImage Source: Asian Journal
National News

Philippine Peace Process Takes Global Center Stage

The country’s peace and development road map of the Duterte administration took global center ...

Read more
source: magmanews.comsource: magmanews.com
National News

Career Service Exams in Hong Kong Top Passers Bared

The Civil Service Commission (CSC) reported that 47 out of 953 examinees or 4.93% passed the Career ...

Read more
Image Source: Slingshot JournalsImage Source: Slingshot Journals
National News

President Duterte Open to Honoring All SAF 44 With Meda

President Rodrigo Duterte said he is open to giving Medal of Valor for all the 44 SAF commandos who ...

Read more