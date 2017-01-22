Hello Cebu. Hello World. Sun Jan 22, 2017
Image Source: newscanada Latest

Tips for Busy Parents

Spend more time on the things you love, like quality time with the kids and your favourite hobbies, with these super simple tips for super busy parents. 1. Sche...

Image Credit: www.myatheneum.comImage Credit: www.myatheneum.com
Local News

CCCI’s Candidates for 2017 BOT Election

The Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) thru its Commission on Elections (COMELEC) recently...

Image Source: GMANetwork.comImage Source: GMANetwork.com
Business News

Agriculture Sector Remains the Biggest Employer in CAR

Agriculture and forestry sector remains the biggest employer in the Cordillera region with 43.9 perc...

Couple meditating at sunrise on CreteCouple meditating at sunrise on Crete
Featured

12 Reasons To Take A Vacation Even Though You’re Supe

With the economy plummeting and prices for goods skyrocketing, it seems pretty difficult for everyon...

GreenLeaf
Image SourceViva ManilenaImage SourceViva Manilena
Local News

Cebu City Allots PHP146M to Build Evacuation Centers

The Cebu City Government has allocated PHP146 million for the construction of evacuation centers to house victims of any kind of calamity, an official said. Ceb...

Image Source: www.cebu.gov.phImage Source: www.cebu.gov.ph
Local News

Landslide Evacuate Families in Dumanjug

About 10 families were forced to abandon their homes in Bara...

DSWD MeetsDSWD Meets
Local News

Regional Director Macapobre Meets New OCD-7 Director

DSWD-7 Regional Director Ma. Evelyn B. Macapobre met Directo...

Image Source: The Coral TriangleImage Source: The Coral Triangle
National News

DA Cracks Down on Illegal Fishing and Awards Outstandin

Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol on January 18 said the government will crack down on illegal fi...

henry-syhenry-sy
Featured

Henry Sy, Sr. Feted with Lifetime Achievement Award

Enterprise Asia, a non‐governmental organization based in Malaysia which organizes the world‐class A...

Image Source: Malaysia AsiaImage Source: Malaysia Asia
National News

Activities for ASEAN50 Revealed

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of ASEAN, current ASEAN chair the Philippines has planned a vari...

Manny plays classical pieces at the mall, inspiring his audience, mostly senior citizens.Manny plays classical pieces at the mall, inspiring his audience, mostly senior citizens.
Featured

Manny of Cebu

(Manny Canizares continues to play for the Cebuano audience.) Manuel “Manny” Canizares’ story as pia...

Image Source: newscanadaImage Source: newscanada
Lifestyle

Shopping Around for TV Services? Check Out Your Options

Television isn’t just about cable or satellite anymore — so when we shop for services, getting...

FloorTilesFloorTiles
Lifestyle

5 Kitchen Flooring Ideas You’ll Love

Kitchens are high-traffic rooms that need exceptional flooring. Besides having to look good, success...

Think University_2Think University_2
Technology

Lenovo launches Think University to Enrich Learning Experience in Partner Schools

Recognizing the growing role of technology in the learning process of students, Lenovo Philippines launches Think University, an initiative that empowers partne...

HawaiiHawaii
Technology

SEA-US Cable System Secures FCC License Cable is Target

Today the Southeast Asia – U S (SEA-US) Cable System publicl...

fitbit_charge_2_review_-_1fitbit_charge_2_review_-_1
Technology

Fitbit Reimagines its Most Iconic Fitness Trackers, Unv

Charge 2 adds advanced health and fitness features like “Rel...

GreenLeaf
Image Source: SkyscrapercityImage Source: Skyscrapercity
Events

DepEd National Schools Journalism Contest Slated Januar

The Department of Education (DepEd) here bared that the National Schools Press Conference (NSPC), an...

DonitaRoseDonitaRose
Events

Chef Donita Rose Shares Her Jolly Heart Mate Recipes at

The rewarding experience of sharing a feast is just one of the many perks of cooking especially for ...

kickerdaily.comkickerdaily.com
Events

Enhance Visa Hosts First Canada Nursing Career Expo

Nurses can now look forward to working in Canada as Enhance Visa holds its first ever Canada Nursing...

Road_Safety_Seminar_STI_BGC_2Road_Safety_Seminar_STI_BGC_2
Events

Carmudi PH, Turbo Zone ‘Road Safety Caravan’ Rolls

Imbuing the right lessons to new and future motorists start Buying a car nowadays is much easier, as...

Hidden Figures Day 33Hidden Figures Day 33
Entertainment

Kevin Costner Breakes Chains of Discrimination in the H

The legendary Oscar winning actor Kevin Costner stars in the highly-inspiring movie based on the liv...

kristen stewart _ PERSONAL SHOPPER
Kristen Stewart Stars in “Personal Shopper”
THE SPACE BETWEEN US -poster
No Place Like Earth in “The Space Between Us”
9TH LIFE OF LOUIS DRAX -poster
Jamie Dornan’s New Shade in “Supernatural The 9th Life of..
Image Source: GMANetwork.comImage Source: GMANetwork.com
Business News

Agriculture Sector Remains the Biggest Employer in CAR

Agriculture and forestry sector remains the biggest employer in the Cordillera region with 43.9 percent or around 336,000 of the 765,000 employed individual bas...

Contract signing of partnership between GMovies and SureSeats in Raffles, Makati (L-R): Amir Precilla - General Manager of Ayala Malls Cinemas; Rowena Tomeldan - Head of Operations and Support Services, Ayala Commercial Business Group; Jose Emmanuel Jalandoni - Group Head, Commercial Business, Ayala Land Offices, Hotels and Resorts, ALI Capital; Ernest Cu - President & CEO of Globe Telecom; Ruby Chiong - VP and CFO of Ayala Commercial Business Group and; Glenn Estrella - VP of Globe Telecom's Digital VenturesContract signing of partnership between GMovies and SureSeats in Raffles, Makati (L-R): Amir Precilla - General Manager of Ayala Malls Cinemas; Rowena Tomeldan - Head of Operations and Support Services, Ayala Commercial Business Group; Jose Emmanuel Jalandoni - Group Head, Commercial Business, Ayala Land Offices, Hotels and Resorts, ALI Capital; Ernest Cu - President & CEO of Globe Telecom; Ruby Chiong - VP and CFO of Ayala Commercial Business Group and; Glenn Estrella - VP of Globe Telecom's Digital Ventures
Business News

Ayala Sure Seats Partners with Globe Digital Ventures

Customers can soon enjoy an enhanced cinema experience with ...

Photo1_PHAirAsiaCEOCaptComendadorwithAirAsiaGrpCEOTonyFernandesPhoto1_PHAirAsiaCEOCaptComendadorwithAirAsiaGrpCEOTonyFernandes
Business News

Captain Dexter Comendador is Officially Appointed Phili

Philippines AirAsia has officially appointed Captain Dexter ...

Image Source: newscanadaImage Source: newscanada
Inspirational

Tips for Busy Parents

Spend more time on the things you love, like quality time with the kids and your favourite hobbies, ...

Image Source: www.pinterest.comImage Source: www.pinterest.com
Inspirational

The Flood

The waters uprose in the dark; All perished, save those in the Ark. “I struck out with man,...

Image Source: Natural Resources Conservation ServiceImage Source: Natural Resources Conservation Service
Inspirational

Jake, The Rancher

Jake, the rancher, went one day, to fix a distant fence. The wind was cold and gusty; the clouds rol...

Image Source: ThePreachersWordImage Source: ThePreachersWord
Inspirational

Wreckers or Builders

I watched them tearing a building down, A gang of men in a busy town. With a ho-heave-ho and lusty y...

Image Source: Cebu Daily News - INQUIRER.netImage Source: Cebu Daily News - INQUIRER.net
Local News

Cebu Athletes Who Earned Medals in Batang Pinoy Get Cas

The Cebu Provincial Government on Thursday recognized athletes and coaches of the provincial team fo...

Image Source: zamboanga.comImage Source: zamboanga.com
Local News

Cebu Province Collects PhP3.09 Billion in Revenues in 2

The Cebu Provincial Government has collected a total of PHP3.09 billion in revenues in 2016, an offi...

Image Source: (Kelvin Canizares)Image Source: (Kelvin Canizares)
Local News

ELA Centers on Capitol’s Commitment to Sugbuanons

Finding better ways to improve the lives of the Cebuanos remain the main mission of the Cebu provinc...

Image credit: inquirer.netImage credit: inquirer.net
Local News

Dugang Kontribusyon sa SSS, Legal

Legal ug dili sayop ang ipatuman nga binulang dugang kontribusyon sa mga miyembro sa Social Security...

sto.-nino-3sto.-nino-3
Opinions

Giluwas Si Pidot Ni Senyor Santo Niño

Nagdako si Pidot sa kinabuhi nga pinasagdan. Libod suroy, barkadista ug bisyoso. “Mao nay angay nimo! Wala kay kangho! Gadako lang imong pabawnan! Dili ka masug...

Image Source: On Revision Zero - WordPress.comImage Source: On Revision Zero - WordPress.com
Opinions

Edaran

Talan-awong mopahinumdom sa kamatuoran, Edad magsugod pag ga...

fightingreport.comfightingreport.com
Opinions

Philippine Pro-Boxing is Dying

Amid the Manny Pacquiao era, professional boxing in the Phil...

Image Source: PIAImage Source: PIA
National News

PHLPost Launches ASEAN Commemorative Stamps

The Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) launched the ASEAN commemorative stamps during the offic...

Image Source: Davao TodayImage Source: Davao Today
National News

PH Views with Optimism the 3rd Round of Peace Talks in

Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Jesus G. Dureza said the Philippine government views with ...

Image Source: Manila Bulletin NewsImage Source: Manila Bulletin News
National News

Pres. Duterte Promises to Rid Philhealth of Corruption

President Rodrigo Duterte vowed to reform the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) to prov...

canadianinquirer.netcanadianinquirer.net
National News

ASEAN to Launch Baseline Study on Children’s Particip

The chair of one of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) ‘s third pillar – the ASEAN S...

