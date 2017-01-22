Spend more time on the things you love, like quality time with the kids and your favourite hobbies, ...
The Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) thru its Commission on Elections (COMELEC) recently...
Agriculture and forestry sector remains the biggest employer in the Cordillera region with 43.9 perc...
With the economy plummeting and prices for goods skyrocketing, it seems pretty difficult for everyon...
The Cebu City Government has allocated PHP146 million for the construction of evacuation centers to house victims of any kind of calamity, an official said. Ceb...
About 10 families were forced to abandon their homes in Bara...
DSWD-7 Regional Director Ma. Evelyn B. Macapobre met Directo...
Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol on January 18 said the government will crack down on illegal fi...
Enterprise Asia, a non‐governmental organization based in Malaysia which organizes the world‐class A...
To commemorate the 50th anniversary of ASEAN, current ASEAN chair the Philippines has planned a vari...
(Manny Canizares continues to play for the Cebuano audience.) Manuel “Manny” Canizares’ story as pia...
Television isn’t just about cable or satellite anymore — so when we shop for services, getting...
Kitchens are high-traffic rooms that need exceptional flooring. Besides having to look good, success...
Recognizing the growing role of technology in the learning process of students, Lenovo Philippines launches Think University, an initiative that empowers partne...
Today the Southeast Asia – U S (SEA-US) Cable System publicl...
Charge 2 adds advanced health and fitness features like “Rel...
The Department of Education (DepEd) here bared that the National Schools Press Conference (NSPC), an...
The rewarding experience of sharing a feast is just one of the many perks of cooking especially for ...
Nurses can now look forward to working in Canada as Enhance Visa holds its first ever Canada Nursing...
Imbuing the right lessons to new and future motorists start Buying a car nowadays is much easier, as...
The legendary Oscar winning actor Kevin Costner stars in the highly-inspiring movie based on the liv...
Customers can soon enjoy an enhanced cinema experience with ...
Philippines AirAsia has officially appointed Captain Dexter ...
Jake, the rancher, went one day, to fix a distant fence. The wind was cold and gusty; the clouds rol...
I watched them tearing a building down, A gang of men in a busy town. With a ho-heave-ho and lusty y...
The Cebu Provincial Government on Thursday recognized athletes and coaches of the provincial team fo...
The Cebu Provincial Government has collected a total of PHP3.09 billion in revenues in 2016, an offi...
Finding better ways to improve the lives of the Cebuanos remain the main mission of the Cebu provinc...
Legal ug dili sayop ang ipatuman nga binulang dugang kontribusyon sa mga miyembro sa Social Security...
Nagdako si Pidot sa kinabuhi nga pinasagdan. Libod suroy, barkadista ug bisyoso. “Mao nay angay nimo! Wala kay kangho! Gadako lang imong pabawnan! Dili ka masug...
The Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) launched the ASEAN commemorative stamps during the offic...
Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Jesus G. Dureza said the Philippine government views with ...
President Rodrigo Duterte vowed to reform the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) to prov...
The chair of one of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) ‘s third pillar – the ASEAN S...
A blue lagoon, partially enclosed by a range of mountains and cliffs, used to be a hidden gem of Ilo...