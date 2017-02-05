Hello Cebu. Hello World. Mon Feb 06, 2017
IMG_9413

Poor Families Receive Metrobank’s Bags of Blessing

Some 500 Listahanan identified-poor families in Cebu City received the Metrobank Foundation’s Bags of Blessing during the Chinese New Year celebration last Satu...

NationalFoodCouncil
Local News

Cebu Provincial Nutrition Council Distributes Height Bo

“Daghan kaayong salamat! Naa na gyud mi’y height board. Di nako manghuwam sa pikas barangay” (Thank ...

Photo
Business News

Mindanao’s Parasat Cable TV Boosts Service with Globe

Parasat Cable Television (PARASAT), Mindanao’s only digital television system provider, furthe...

Image Source: PNA
Featured

Filipina Fashion Designer Stuns Paris Audience

Showcasing Filipino creativity in no less than the world’s fashion capital, Filipina haute couture d...

GreenLeaf
Image-1
Local News

Feng Shui Expert Maritess Allen Forecast for The Year of The Rooster

Feng Shui expert Marites Allen has said the roosters should remind the people of the new beginnings in life similar to the roosters when they wake the whole tow...

NNC
Local News

Central Visayas Malnutrition Rate Declines in 2016

National Nutrition Council Region VII releases the 2016 Oper...

33
Local News

Enhance Visa’s Nursing Career Expo Prepares Filip

Filipino nurses aspiring to work abroad can fill a brewing l...

(DILG) Secretary Ismael 'Mike' D. Sueno
National News

Gov’t War on Drugs to Continue Despite Police Re-

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Ismael ‘Mike’ D. Sueno has assured ...

MsU
Featured

Miss U Candidates Asked to Lend their Voices to Save th

As the 65th Miss Universe beauty pageant slated in the Philippines nears, a local environmental grou...

Image Source: Asian Development Bank
National News

New Joint Circular of DepEd, DBM, DILG Does Not Prohibi

Local government units (LGUs) are constant partners of the Department of Education (DepEd) in contin...

Couple meditating at sunrise on Crete
Featured

12 Reasons To Take A Vacation Even Though You’re Supe

With the economy plummeting and prices for goods skyrocketing, it seems pretty difficult for everyon...

Image-1
iloilo
gov.ph
www.onephnews.com
Couple
Lifestyle

How to Transition Your Wardrobe From Winter to Spring

Refreshing your closet when the seasons change doesn’t have to be a painful, time-consuming pr...

Image Source: newscanada
Lifestyle

How to Stick with Your New Year’s Resolutions

Every year, people make resolutions that don’t get kept after January. Follow these helpful ti...

Image Source: Oh!
Technology

Oh! Philippines: Your Homesickness Pill is Here!

According to a recent survey from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), there are already an estimated 2.4 million Filipinos working abroad. Earning money ...

11
Technology

Catching Dinosaurs Becomes a Trend – A New App Co

Catch a Trex while walking down the sidewalk, feed a Diplodo...

Image Source: Sputnik International
Technology

Private Space Race Heats Up, Moon Landing Expected in L

Moon Express, the first private company to receive governmen...

GreenLeaf
DSCF5942
Events

First and Only Outdoor Theater Production House, Globe

Globe – the #1 mobile brand in the Philippines has always gone the extra mile to cater to the ...

1 - Photo by Matt Crockett
Events

Globe Customers Receive Exclusive Ticket Discounts to E

Wicked premieres February 2 at The Theatre at Solaire The West End and Broadway musical phenomenon W...

Sinulog short film festival
Events

Casa Gorordo Museum Holds Art Contest

As a way of getting more young Cebuanos to appreciate local culture and heritage, the Casa Gorordo M...

Image Source: Urban Zen Integrative Therapy Program
Events

Converse Post Holiday Sale: January 27 to February 5, 2

Head your butts off to the nearest Converse shop as we go nationwide for our #ConversePostHolidaySal...

Trini Yellow Ranger, Zack the Black Ranger, Jason the Red Ranger, Kimberly the Pink Ranger, Billy the Blue Ranger
Entertainment

New “Power Rangers” Movie Opens March 22 in Philipp

From the team of filmmakers who introduced cool young adult blockbuster franchises such as “The Twil...

Keanu Reeves stars as 'John Wick' in JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 2.
Keanu Reeves Reloads Guns and Ammo in “John Wick: Chapter 2”
Octavia Spencer (center) in HIDDEN FIGURES
History’s Greatest “Hidden Figures” Behind The Apollo..
Image Source: Wallpapers High Quality
Oscars Came to Me, I did Not Go to Oscars — Jackie Chan
Photo
Business News

Mindanao’s Parasat Cable TV Boosts Service with Globe Business Connectivity Solutions

Parasat Cable Television (PARASAT), Mindanao’s only digital television system provider, further boosts its services with connectivity solutions from Globe...

ePLDT receives Cisco 2Tier Partner of the Year Award
Business News

ePLDT Receives Cisco 2-Tier Partner of the Year Award

ePLDT, Inc., an industry-leading enabler of digital business...

Image Source: Rappler
Business News

PAL Clark – Davao Flight Takes Off, Palawan Route

The Philippine Airlines (PAL) on Wednesday ramped up its ope...

Image Source: The Huffington Post
Inspirational

Hearing

Two old acquaintances, who hadn’t seen each other for years, were walking down the street toge...

Image Source: The Dad Course
Inspirational

A Goodbye Kiss

The Board Meeting had come to an end. Bob started to stand up and jostled the table, spilling his co...

Image Source: Blog | St. Paul Center
Inspirational

Psalm 23 – Explained

This is an eye opener… Some probably never thought nor looked at this Psalm in this way… even though...

Image Source: Art by Lauren Morrison
Inspirational

Angel Knocking At The Door

There came a frantic knock At the doctor’s office door, A knock, more urgent than he had ever heard ...

33
Local News

Enhance Visa’s Nursing Career Expo Prepares Filip

Filipino nurses aspiring to work abroad can fill a brewing labor shortage in Canada through Enhance ...

Blogpost Size
Local News

Crown Regency’s Valentines Day Promo

VALENTINE’S DAY PACKAGE Flowers and chocolates are all well and good for Valentine’s Day, but how ab...

Image Source: http://www.cebu.gov.ph
Local News

Gov Asks Constituents To Avail of Free Vaccines

Governor Hilario P. Davide III is planning to strengthen the information dissemination over the free...

Image Source: Concept News Central
Local News

PDEA Needs 400 More Agents to Be Effective in Drug War

An official of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) 7 on Thursday said the agency needs abo...

Processed with VSCO with b4 preset
Opinions

If She Was a Movie, It Would Be a Tearjerker

Leave. It has been the most heart-breaking thing she has done to me since I was a little baby. I call her Mama. I was eight when my parents broke the bonds of o...

sto.-nino-3
Opinions

Giluwas Si Pidot Ni Senyor Santo Niño

Nagdako si Pidot sa kinabuhi nga pinasagdan. Libod suroy, ba...

Image Source: On Revision Zero - WordPress.com
Opinions

Edaran

Talan-awong mopahinumdom sa kamatuoran, Edad magsugod pag ga...

Image Source: www.baguio.gov.ph
National News

ASEAN- PCOO Roadshow Rolls Off at The Summer Capital of

Communications Secretary Martin Andanar will lead an information- education campaign focusing on the...

Image Source: Inquirer News - INQUIRER.net
National News

DOE Urges Government Agencies’ Energy Efficiency,

Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi said government is taking the lead and serving as a role model to priv...

Image Source: www.aljazeera.com
National News

Bello: ‘Right to Disconnect’ After Office Hours Cho

The “right to disconnect,” or letting employees disregard work-related communications af...

duterte2345
National News

President Duterte Urges Military to Address Peace and S

President Rodrigo Duterte led the swearing in of newly promoted military generals and flag officers ...

