Hello Cebu. Hello World. Tue Jan 10, 2017
Image Source: www.cebu.gov.ph

Capitol Turns Over Community Toilet in Balamban

The Cebu Provincial Government turned over another community latrine facility to the beneficiaries in Sitio Magsaysay, Barangay Sunog, Balamban town on Wednesda...

Image Source: Philstar
Local News

Gun Ban in Effect in Cebu Starting Monday for Sinulog a

The Philippine National Police (PNP) will impose a gun ban in the entire city and province of Cebu s...

Image Source: royginald - DeviantArt
National News

President Duterte Satisfied with Security Preparations

President Rodrigo Duterte is satisfied with the security preparations for the feast of the Black Naz...

Couple meditating at sunrise on Crete
Featured

12 Reasons To Take A Vacation Even Though You’re Supe

With the economy plummeting and prices for goods skyrocketing, it seems pretty difficult for everyon...

GreenLeaf
Image Credit: www.owwa.gov.ph
Local News

Governor Davide Suspends Jan. 9 Classes Due to ‘Auring’

Cebu Governor Hilario Davide III on Sunday ordered the cancellation of classes on Monday, January 9, in all public and private elementary and high schools in Ce...

Image Source: Sun.Star
Local News

Cebu City Muslim Community to Help Secure Sinulog Festi

The Muslim community in Cebu has promised to support the eff...

Image Source: Mugstoria.com
Local News

13 Lead Dancers to Vie for Sinulog Festival Queen Crown

Thirteen lead dancers from different dancing contingents in ...

Image Source: wiseGEEK
National News

150 Female Dental Sssistant, Kailangan ng Saudi Health

Tumatanggap na ngayon ang Philippine Overseas Employment Administration ng mga aplikasyon para sa po...

henry-sy
Featured

Henry Sy, Sr. Feted with Lifetime Achievement Award

Enterprise Asia, a non‐governmental organization based in Malaysia which organizes the world‐class A...

Image Credit: www.philstar.com
National News

DSWD on Alert for First Weather Disturbance this Year

The Field offices of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) along the path of Tropi...

Manny plays classical pieces at the mall, inspiring his audience, mostly senior citizens.
Featured

Manny of Cebu

(Manny Canizares continues to play for the Cebuano audience.) Manuel “Manny” Canizares’ story as pia...

misosoupmisosoup
Lifestyle

The Secret to Perfect Homemade Soup

The key to delicious DIY soup is as simple as getting the base right, according to chef Antonio Park...

tennistennis
Lifestyle

Forget Resolutions: 10 Daily Health Commitments for Suc

The top new year’s resolution is living a healthier lifestyle, but three quarters of Canadians...

Image Source: Chicago Fashion Blogs
Technology

New Nokia Branded Mobile Gadget Released

Finland-based company HMD Global announced on Sunday its first Nokia branded mobile phone. Based on the Android system, the Nokia 6 is intended for the Chinese ...

Image Source: FRESH NEWS English
Technology

Chinese Scientists Making New Map of The Moon

Chinese scientists are drawing a 1:2.5 million scale geologi...

Image Source: blogontheuniverse.org
Technology

Space Station Astronauts to Conduct Spacewalks For Powe

Astronauts on the International Space Station are to conduct...

juliespanjuliespan
Events

Julies National Pandesal Day

Today, January 6, 2017, Julie’s Bakeshop celebrates it’s 36th year anniversary through the Julie’s N...

Image Source: YouTube
Events

12K Runners Expected in Color Manila 5

Expect a huge number of contingents for the fifth staging of the Color Manila Run on Jan. 8 at the S...

worlvision4worlvision4
Events

ING Bank Manila and World Vision Celebrates Christmas w

Christmas came earlier and just got merrier as ING Learning Center (ILC) brings even more joy to clo...

quest-hotel-cebu-new-year-countdownquest-hotel-cebu-new-year-countdown
Events

Unmask 2017: The Quest Hotel Cebu Countdown Party

From ritualistic practices to shed the challenges of the year that was to welcoming good fortune and...

la-la-land-_-posterla-la-land-_-poster
Entertainment

Golden Globe Awards’ Frontrunner “La La Land” Sta

The highly-anticipated romantic musical and Golden Globe Awards frontrunner “La La Land” starring Em...

la-la-land-poster
Step into the City of Stars in “La La Land” Starring Emma..
assassins-creed1
Michael Fassbender’s “Assassin’s Creed” Opens Januart 4..
Image Source: Entertainment
MMFF Hits Opening Day Ticket Sales Target
Image Source: WordPress.com
Business News

Marikina-Made Shoes a Hit in Indonesia

Filipino fashion retail brand Rusty Lopez recently opened its newest store in Jakarta featuring comfortable sandals and casuals made from Marikina, the Philippi...

Image Source: Geeky Pinas
Business News

Regus Eyes Nationwide Expansion, Partnership with Devel

Regus Philippines, a provider of “flexible workspace”, eyes ...

Image Source: etc.soundsfunny.ws
Business News

Filipinos Flock to First Branch of Jollibee in Abu Dhab

All time favorite Filipino fast food chain, Jollibee is now ...

Image Source: Wikimedia Commons
Inspirational

Picture of Peace

An artist was commissioned by a wealthy man to paint something that would depict peace. After a grea...

mangermanger
Inspirational

Second Chances

After I retired from the workplace in 2000, I thought my career had ended. But the Lord gave me a se...

dreams-collagedreams-collage
Inspirational

Dreams (Part 1)

I am a dreamer. No longer in my waking hours, but in my catnaps, siestas, and sleep. Each time I nod...

Image Source: www.lds.orgImage Source: www.lds.org
Inspirational

The Beggar and The Bread

A beggar came and sat before me. “I want bread,” he said. “How wise you are,”...

Image Source: Mugstoria.com
Local News

13 Lead Dancers to Vie for Sinulog Festival Queen Crown

Thirteen lead dancers from different dancing contingents in the 2017 Sinulog Grand Parade will vie f...

image-1image-1
Local News

USC Press to Launch Coffee Table Book on Iconic Painter

USC Press will launch Kamingaw: An Impressionist Portrait of the Bisaya Painter Martino A. Abellana ...

dswdhilotdswdhilot
Local News

DSWD-7 Advocates Laws Benefiting PWDs

The Department of Social welfare and Development (DSWD) Field Office VII has stepped up the informat...

tomas-osmenatomas-osmena
Local News

Osmeña Says Major Traffic Mitigating Projects to Start

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmena has said major traffic mitigating projects will be implemented starting...

Image Source: On Revision Zero - WordPress.com
Opinions

Edaran

Talan-awong mopahinumdom sa kamatuoran, Edad magsugod pag gawas sa tagoangkan, Molipang, mogitib, makiglambigit sa katilingban, Mga pangunot, pangupos, ug pangu...

fightingreport.com
Opinions

Philippine Pro-Boxing is Dying

Amid the Manny Pacquiao era, professional boxing in the Phil...

Big Sale sign in red over white background
Opinions

Sale

This four-letter word has pushed me into a quagmire (and all...

Image Source: news.mb.com.ph
National News

More than 8,500 Passengers Stranded Due to TD ‘Au

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) reported that a total of 8,515 passengers were stranded Sunday as t...

Image Source: Manila Bulletin
National News

Palace Says Russian Navy Vessel’s Goodwill Visit to C

The Palace sees the goodwill visit of the Russian navy vessel to the Philippines will contribute to ...

Image Source: Manila Bulletin
National News

Palace Welcomes President Duterte’s Latest Approval a

The Palace welcomes the latest Pulse Asia approval and trust ratings of the President which stand at...

Image Source: PIA
National News

DOT Leads Miss Universe Inter-Agency Team

Department of Tourism (DOT) Secretary Wanda Corazon Teo assured that concerns about security, vehicu...

