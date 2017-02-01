Gov. Hilario P. Davide III, along with Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale, extended a hand of reconciliation to...
Gov. Hilario P. Davide III, along with Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale, extended a hand of reconciliation to some Malabuyoc town officials during the inauguration rites...
Property consultancy firm CBRE Philippines has named the Cebu Landmasters Inc (CLI) as the number on...
A member of the House Committee on Tourism on Wednesday filed a resolution commending the Department...
Showcasing Filipino creativity in no less than the world’s fashion capital, Filipina haute couture d...
As a way of getting more young Cebuanos to appreciate local culture and heritage, the Casa Gorordo Museum is holding its art contest called “A House in the Pari...
Governor Hilario P. Davide III on Thursday launched the remo...
The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) is tracing the source of ...
A Malacañan official on Tuesday, January 31, welcomed the recent Social Weather Station (SWS) report...
As the 65th Miss Universe beauty pageant slated in the Philippines nears, a local environmental grou...
President Rodrigo Duterte defended Philippine National Police chief Dir. Gen. Ronald Dela Rosa as he...
With the economy plummeting and prices for goods skyrocketing, it seems pretty difficult for everyon...
When Victor Wasaba retired five years ago, he didn’t want to spend his golden years sitting on...
Every new year brings a new list of resolutions and a desire to hit refresh on everything — includin...
An average of 200,000 messages blocked per day Following an accelerated campaign versus unwanted spam/scam messages, Globe Telecom blocked more than 165 million...
A University of California, Berkeley, researcher has describ...
Chinese and U.S. scientists said Thursday they have found wh...
Head your butts off to the nearest Converse shop as we go nationwide for our #ConversePostHolidaySal...
The Department of Education (DepEd) here bared that the National Schools Press Conference (NSPC), an...
The rewarding experience of sharing a feast is just one of the many perks of cooking especially for ...
Everyone knows about the Apollo missions. We can all immediately list the bold male astronauts who t...
The Philippines’ leading airline, Cebu Pacific (PSE: CEB), takes a step further in the Mindanao region with the launch of two more routes—this time, from the Ci...
To mark the 10th year anniversary celebration here in Cebu, ...
Globe broadband prices have declined substantially over the ...
The Board Meeting had come to an end. Bob started to stand up and jostled the table, spilling his co...
This is an eye opener… Some probably never thought nor looked at this Psalm in this way… even though...
There came a frantic knock At the doctor’s office door, A knock, more urgent than he had ever heard ...
Spend more time on the things you love, like quality time with the kids and your favourite hobbies, ...
The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) is tracing the source of some PHP121 million worth of methampheta...
The Provincial Planning and Development Office (PPDO) said the proposed construction of greenways in...
Gitakdang magpatuman si Presidente Rodrigo Duterte og mas istriktong patakaran batok sa mga tapolang...
The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) in the region intensified their campaign against te...
Leave. It has been the most heart-breaking thing she has done to me since I was a little baby. I call her Mama. I was eight when my parents broke the bonds of o...
The Civil Service Commission (CSC) released the results of the annual Report Card Survey (RCS), reve...
Gi-alerto sa Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) ang publiko batok sa mga nagtakoban nga ahent...
President Rodrigo Duterte has advised the United States not to build a “permanent” arms depot in the...
The EcoWaste Coalition, a waste and pollution watch group, renewed its call towards the genuine enfo...
To address threats facing the country’s second largest lake, Mindanao’s biggest state un...
At least 40 foreign and local club crews are expected to converge for the Cebu Dragonboat Fiesta 201...
Advancements in targeted cancer medicines as well as new immunotherapies have led Austrian experts t...
