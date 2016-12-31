Hello Cebu. Hello World. Sun Jan 01, 2017
Image Source: International Committee of the Red Cross

PHL Red Cross to Set Up Clean Water Stations in Typhoon-Hit Areas

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) said Thursday it will set up clean water stations for victims of Typhoon Nina under its Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Prog...

Image Source: InterAksyon
Local News

Business Permits Renewal sa Dakbayan sa Sugbo, Enero 4

Pagbag-o sa mga business permits sa dakbayan sa Sugbo pagabuhaton ngadto sa Robinsons Galleria sugod...

Image Source: Latest Stamp Collecting Updates and Philately News
National News

PHLPost Releases “Rooster Stamps” to Welcome 2017

To welcome the New Year, the Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) has released the “Year of the R...

henry-syhenry-sy
Featured

Henry Sy, Sr. Feted with Lifetime Achievement Award

Enterprise Asia, a non‐governmental organization based in Malaysia which organizes the world‐class A...

GreenLeaf
Image Source: Cebu Daily News - INQUIRER.net
Local News

Cebu City Awarded Trash Hauling Contract to Firm with No Trucks

The Cebu City Government has awarded the contract to haul the city’s garbage to the Jomara Konstruct Corporation, but the company has no ready trucks in Cebu Ci...

Image Source: cebu.gov.ph
Local News

Capitol Employees Taught on Coaching with a Hearth

Employees of the Cebu Provincial Capitol underwent a “Coachi...

one-stop-businessone-stop-business
Local News

Renewal of Business Permits Starts January 4 in Cebu Ci

The renewal of business permits in Cebu City will start on J...

Image Source: Manila Bulletin News
National News

DSWD Releases PHP47.4-M Aid to Victims of Typhoon ̵

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has so far released a total of PHP47.4 milli...

Manny plays classical pieces at the mall, inspiring his audience, mostly senior citizens.Manny plays classical pieces at the mall, inspiring his audience, mostly senior citizens.
Featured

Manny of Cebu

(Manny Canizares continues to play for the Cebuano audience.) Manuel “Manny” Canizares’ story as pia...

Image Source: US Embassy Manila Visa Policy and Visa Scams
National News

U.S. Embassy Gives Toys to Youngsters

The United States Embassy in the Philippines, led by Ambassador Sung Kim, together with U.S. Marines...

carmudi-ph-scholarship-winnercarmudi-ph-scholarship-winner
Featured

Student From South Cotabato Wins Carmudi PH Scholarship

Carmudi Philippines has announced the winner of its third scholarship program, created to help dilig...

Image Source: newscanada
Lifestyle

5 Tips to Help You Quit Smoking For Good

Whether it’s a night out with friends, a stressful work day, or even a morning coffee, every s...

Image Source: newscanada
Lifestyle

Indulge with Healthier Holiday Habits This Season

Between late-night cocktail parties, end-of-year celebrations, and family feasts, bad habits abound ...

Image Source: blogontheuniverse.org
Technology

Space Station Astronauts to Conduct Spacewalks For Power Update

Astronauts on the International Space Station are to conduct two spacewalks in January for a “complex” upgrade to the orbital outpost’s power ...

Image Source: ABC
Technology

Aussie Researchers Show Baby Fish Have ‘Magnetic

A group of international researchers on Thursday said they h...

spacebasedlispacebasedli
Technology

US Space Laser Reveals Life Cycles of Polar Ocean Plant

A US laser-equipped satellite discovered that small changes ...

worlvision4worlvision4
Events

ING Bank Manila and World Vision Celebrates Christmas w

Christmas came earlier and just got merrier as ING Learning Center (ILC) brings even more joy to clo...

quest-hotel-cebu-new-year-countdownquest-hotel-cebu-new-year-countdown
Events

Unmask 2017: The Quest Hotel Cebu Countdown Party

From ritualistic practices to shed the challenges of the year that was to welcoming good fortune and...

cvapa1cvapa1
Events

Adoptive Parents Hold Christmas Fellowship

The Central Visayas Adoptive Parents Association (CVAPA), Inc. recently conducted its first Christma...

convergys-employee-volunteers-turn-over-go-bags-and-christmas-packagesconvergys-employee-volunteers-turn-over-go-bags-and-christmas-packages
Events

Convergys Connects “Day of Service” Celebrates Chri

Convergys employee volunteers promote disaster preparedness and dengue prevention. Making Christmas ...

Image Source: Entertainment
Entertainment

MMFF Hits Opening Day Ticket Sales Target

The Metro Manila Film Festival Executive Committee (MMFF Execom) is grateful that it has reached its...

marion-cotillard-in-assassins-creed
Marion Cotillard in Gravity-Defying Action Adventure “Assassin..
patriots-day-poster
Mark Wahlberg Stars in “Patriots Day” Based on True..
john-wick-chapter-2-poster
Keanu Reeves is Back in Action in “John Wick: Chapter 2”
seafoodindubaiseafoodindubai
Business News

Big Catch: Philippines Earns PHP10.54 Billion in Seafood Trade in Dubai

The government’s efforts to introduce Philippine seafood in a bigger market is paying off, generating about PHP10.54 billion (USD211.3 million) in a recent seaf...

businesstimes.com.sgbusinesstimes.com.sg
Business News

Singapore Stocks End Up 0.51%

Singapore shares closed 0.51 percent higher on Tuesday, but ...

gokongwei-led-jg-summit-holdingsgokongwei-led-jg-summit-holdings
Business News

BOI Okays JG Summit’s Php 16-B Petrochemical Projects

The Board of Investments (BOI) has approved three projects o...

mangermanger
Inspirational

Second Chances

After I retired from the workplace in 2000, I thought my career had ended. But the Lord gave me a se...

dreams-collagedreams-collage
Inspirational

Dreams (Part 1)

I am a dreamer. No longer in my waking hours, but in my catnaps, siestas, and sleep. Each time I nod...

Image Source: www.lds.org
Inspirational

The Beggar and The Bread

A beggar came and sat before me. “I want bread,” he said. “How wise you are,”...

Image Source: Off Your Mat
Inspirational

The Tiger, The Man and God

A man was being chased by a tiger. He ran as hard as he could until he was at the edge of a cliff wi...

Image Credit: facebook.com
Local News

Edgardo Labella Assumes as Acting Mayor as Osmena Goes

Cebu City Vice Mayor Edgardo Labella on Wednesday assumed as the city’s acting mayor after Mayor Tom...

Image Source: cebudailynews.inquirer.net
Local News

Cebu City’s 2017 Sinulog Grand Parade Will be Sho

The Cebu City government has shortened the 2017 Sinulog Grand Parade carousel route set on Jan. 17 n...

philstar.comphilstar.com
Local News

Cebu Province, City Ready to Send Aid to Typhoon Nina V

The Cebu Provincial Government and the Cebu City Government are ready to extend relief assistance to...

crime-scenecrime-scene
Local News

Remaining Suspect in Catmon Police Chief’s Slay Urged

A ranking official of the Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 on Tuesday called on Jaime Jayson, one of t...

Image Source: On Revision Zero - WordPress.com
Opinions

Edaran

Talan-awong mopahinumdom sa kamatuoran, Edad magsugod pag gawas sa tagoangkan, Molipang, mogitib, makiglambigit sa katilingban, Mga pangunot, pangupos, ug pangu...

fightingreport.comfightingreport.com
Opinions

Philippine Pro-Boxing is Dying

Amid the Manny Pacquiao era, professional boxing in the Phil...

Big Sale sign in red over white backgroundBig Sale sign in red over white background
Opinions

Sale

This four-letter word has pushed me into a quagmire (and all...

Image Source: US Embassy Manila Visa Policy and Visa Scams
National News

U.S. Embassy Gives Toys to Youngsters

The United States Embassy in the Philippines, led by Ambassador Sung Kim, together with U.S. Marines...

philippinespopulationphilippinespopulation
National News

105.75-M Filipinos By End of 2017

The Philippine population will continue to increase in 2017 and is projected to reach 105,758,850 by...

Image Source: Official Gazette of the Republic of the Philippines
National News

DFA Satellite Offices Closed on January 2

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) advises passport applicants that the DFA-ASEANA, DFA Satelli...

Image Source: The National Economic and Development Authority
National News

Filipinos Envision Better Living in 2040

A survey revealed that majority of the Filipinos see a predominantly middle class society where no o...

