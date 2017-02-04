Hello Cebu. Hello World. Sat Feb 04, 2017
Image Source: Oh! Latest

Oh! Philippines: Your Homesickness Pill is Here!

According to a recent survey from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), there are already an estimated 2.4 million Filipinos working abroad. Earning money ...

Image Source: http://www.cebu.gov.phImage Source: http://www.cebu.gov.ph
Local News

Gov Asks Constituents To Avail of Free Vaccines

Governor Hilario P. Davide III is planning to strengthen the information dissemination over the free...

Image Source: www.vigattintourism.comImage Source: www.vigattintourism.com
Tourism

Boracay Tourism Rises by 7 Percent in January

Boracay tourism rises by seven percent in January 2017 with China as taking the lead for this year. ...

Image Source: PNAImage Source: PNA
Featured

Filipina Fashion Designer Stuns Paris Audience

Showcasing Filipino creativity in no less than the world’s fashion capital, Filipina haute couture d...

GreenLeaf
Image Source: Concept News CentralImage Source: Concept News Central
Local News

PDEA Needs 400 More Agents to Be Effective in Drug War

An official of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) 7 on Thursday said the agency needs about 400 additional agents to be more effective in the drug wa...

Image Source: RapplerImage Source: Rappler
Local News

67,300 Senior Citizens in Cebu City to Receive PHP2-K C

Some 67,300 senior citizens in Cebu City are set to receive ...

Image Source: www.cebu.gov.phImage Source: www.cebu.gov.ph
Local News

Davide to Take Part in ‘Oplan Tokhang’ Operation

Gov. Hilario P. Davide III told reporters on Monday that he ...

Image Source: Asian Development BankImage Source: Asian Development Bank
National News

New Joint Circular of DepEd, DBM, DILG Does Not Prohibi

Local government units (LGUs) are constant partners of the Department of Education (DepEd) in contin...

MsUMsU
Featured

Miss U Candidates Asked to Lend their Voices to Save th

As the 65th Miss Universe beauty pageant slated in the Philippines nears, a local environmental grou...

Image Source: www.baguio.gov.phImage Source: www.baguio.gov.ph
National News

ASEAN- PCOO Roadshow Rolls Off at The Summer Capital of

Communications Secretary Martin Andanar will lead an information- education campaign focusing on the...

Couple meditating at sunrise on CreteCouple meditating at sunrise on Crete
Featured

12 Reasons To Take A Vacation Even Though You’re Supe

With the economy plummeting and prices for goods skyrocketing, it seems pretty difficult for everyon...

iloilo
DILG Secretary Cites Iloilo City As Best Place to Live in the Philippines
July 22, 2016 1 comment
gov.ph
PNP Does Not Need Superficial Programs What It Needs is to Look After the Welfare of Its Members
September 6, 2014 no comments
www.onephnews.com
Our Law Enforcers Are ‘Out-Lawyered’ in the War Against Crimes
August 9, 2014 1 comment
CoupleCouple
Lifestyle

How to Transition Your Wardrobe From Winter to Spring

Refreshing your closet when the seasons change doesn’t have to be a painful, time-consuming pr...

Image Source: newscanadaImage Source: newscanada
Lifestyle

How to Stick with Your New Year’s Resolutions

Every year, people make resolutions that don’t get kept after January. Follow these helpful ti...

Image Source: Oh!Image Source: Oh!
Technology

Oh! Philippines: Your Homesickness Pill is Here!

According to a recent survey from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), there are already an estimated 2.4 million Filipinos working abroad. Earning money ...

11
Technology

Catching Dinosaurs Becomes a Trend – A New App Co

Catch a Trex while walking down the sidewalk, feed a Diplodo...

Image Source: Sputnik InternationalImage Source: Sputnik International
Technology

Private Space Race Heats Up, Moon Landing Expected in L

Moon Express, the first private company to receive governmen...

GreenLeaf
1 - Photo by Matt Crockett1 - Photo by Matt Crockett
Events

Globe Customers Receive Exclusive Ticket Discounts to E

Wicked premieres February 2 at The Theatre at Solaire The West End and Broadway musical phenomenon W...

Sinulog short film festivalSinulog short film festival
Events

Casa Gorordo Museum Holds Art Contest

As a way of getting more young Cebuanos to appreciate local culture and heritage, the Casa Gorordo M...

Image Source: Urban Zen Integrative Therapy ProgramImage Source: Urban Zen Integrative Therapy Program
Events

Converse Post Holiday Sale: January 27 to February 5, 2

Head your butts off to the nearest Converse shop as we go nationwide for our #ConversePostHolidaySal...

Image Source: SkyscrapercityImage Source: Skyscrapercity
Events

DepEd National Schools Journalism Contest Slated Januar

The Department of Education (DepEd) here bared that the National Schools Press Conference (NSPC), an...

Octavia Spencer (center) in HIDDEN FIGURESOctavia Spencer (center) in HIDDEN FIGURES
Entertainment

History’s Greatest “Hidden Figures” Behind The Ap

Everyone knows about the Apollo missions. We can all immediately list the bold male astronauts who t...

Image Source: Wallpapers High Quality
Oscars Came to Me, I did Not Go to Oscars — Jackie Chan
WHY HIM
James Franco’s 7 Smart Ways to Live in Today’s Highly-Wired..
Image Source: IndieWire
Boyz II Men to Perform in Miss Universe 2016 Pageant
Image Source: RapplerImage Source: Rappler
Business News

PAL Clark – Davao Flight Takes Off, Palawan Route Next

The Philippine Airlines (PAL) on Wednesday ramped up its operations by formally launching its third domestic flight that will connect Clark International Airpor...

Image Source: www.notey.comImage Source: www.notey.com
Business News

Barter Trade Between Sabah, Malaysia and The Island Pro

Mindanao Development Authority chair Abul Kayr Alonto bared ...

Image Source: iOrbitNewsImage Source: iOrbitNews
Business News

Cebu Pacific Announces 2 New Routes from Northern Minda

The Philippines’ leading airline, Cebu Pacific (PSE: CEB), t...

Image Source: The Huffington PostImage Source: The Huffington Post
Inspirational

Hearing

Two old acquaintances, who hadn’t seen each other for years, were walking down the street toge...

Image Source: The Dad CourseImage Source: The Dad Course
Inspirational

A Goodbye Kiss

The Board Meeting had come to an end. Bob started to stand up and jostled the table, spilling his co...

Image Source: Blog | St. Paul CenterImage Source: Blog | St. Paul Center
Inspirational

Psalm 23 – Explained

This is an eye opener… Some probably never thought nor looked at this Psalm in this way… even though...

Image Source: Art by Lauren MorrisonImage Source: Art by Lauren Morrison
Inspirational

Angel Knocking At The Door

There came a frantic knock At the doctor’s office door, A knock, more urgent than he had ever heard ...

Image Source: ABS-CBN NewsImage Source: ABS-CBN News
Local News

2 Passengers Die, 6 Hurt in Cebu Town Collision

Two passengers, one them a three-year-old boy, were killed while six others were hurt on Tuesday nig...

Image Source: www.cebu.gov.phImage Source: www.cebu.gov.ph
Local News

“A Venetian in The Visayas: Antonio Pigafetta Maps Th

Who is Pigafetta and what is his relevance to us today?” These were the first questions thrown to ov...

Malabuyoc DavideMalabuyoc Davide
Local News

Capitol to Malabuyoc Officials: Let’s Set Aside Polit

Gov. Hilario P. Davide III, along with Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale, extended a hand of reconciliation to...

cebu-landmasterscebu-landmasters
Local News

CBRE Names Cebu-Based Firm Top Condo Developer in Cebu

Property consultancy firm CBRE Philippines has named the Cebu Landmasters Inc (CLI) as the number on...

Processed with VSCO with b4 presetProcessed with VSCO with b4 preset
Opinions

If She Was a Movie, It Would Be a Tearjerker

Leave. It has been the most heart-breaking thing she has done to me since I was a little baby. I call her Mama. I was eight when my parents broke the bonds of o...

sto.-nino-3sto.-nino-3
Opinions

Giluwas Si Pidot Ni Senyor Santo Niño

Nagdako si Pidot sa kinabuhi nga pinasagdan. Libod suroy, ba...

Image Source: On Revision Zero - WordPress.comImage Source: On Revision Zero - WordPress.com
Opinions

Edaran

Talan-awong mopahinumdom sa kamatuoran, Edad magsugod pag ga...

Image Source: Inquirer News - INQUIRER.netImage Source: Inquirer News - INQUIRER.net
National News

DOE Urges Government Agencies’ Energy Efficiency,

Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi said government is taking the lead and serving as a role model to priv...

Image Source: www.aljazeera.comImage Source: www.aljazeera.com
National News

Bello: ‘Right to Disconnect’ After Office Hours Cho

The “right to disconnect,” or letting employees disregard work-related communications af...

duterte2345duterte2345
National News

President Duterte Urges Military to Address Peace and S

President Rodrigo Duterte led the swearing in of newly promoted military generals and flag officers ...

Image Source: Wikimedia CommonsImage Source: Wikimedia Commons
National News

Palace Welcomes Decline in Number of Filipinos Who Fell

A Malacañan official on Tuesday, January 31, welcomed the recent Social Weather Station (SWS) report...

