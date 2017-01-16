Hello Cebu. Hello World. Mon Jan 16, 2017
Capitol’s Delegation in Sinulog 2017

Beaming in the bright weather, the Cebu Flowerpecker float of the Cebu Provincial Government highlighted Capitol’s thrust of protecting our biodiversity during ...

PHL Red Cross Starts Sinulog 2017 Operations

In anticipation of the influx of pilgrims and tourists for the annual Sinulog festival in Cebu City,...

Kyrgyzstan Plane Crash Death Toll Rises to 30

Moscow — The death toll after a Turkish cargo plane on a flight from Hong-Kong has crashed nea...

12 Reasons To Take A Vacation Even Though You’re Supe

With the economy plummeting and prices for goods skyrocketing, it seems pretty difficult for everyon...

RJJWC and RRCY VII Facilitate Youth Encounter 2016 “Sessions About Life in a Christian Perspective” to CICL Clients

In addition to the behavior shaping program adopted by Regional Rehabilitation Center for Youth (RRCY) VII which is the Therapeutic Community modality, a Youth ...

Christmas Party for Children with Rare Disorder

The Philippine Society for Orphan Disorders,Inc. recently th...

Cebu Bankers Vow to Keep ATMs Online Even with Cell Sit

The Cebu Bankers Club (CBC) has assured the public that thei...

Villanueva Files Bill Creating Special Hospital for OFW

Senator Joel Villanueva has filed a bill that seeks to create a special hospital for overseas Filipi...

Henry Sy, Sr. Feted with Lifetime Achievement Award

Enterprise Asia, a non‐governmental organization based in Malaysia which organizes the world‐class A...

Sen. Gatchalian Proposes Free Movie Privileges for Seni

Senator Win Gatchalian has filed a bill granting free movie privileges to senior citizens in movie h...

Manny of Cebu

(Manny Canizares continues to play for the Cebuano audience.) Manuel “Manny” Canizares’ story as pia...

January 16, 2017
January 16, 2017
January 16, 2017
July 22, 2016
September 6, 2014
August 9, 2014
Ditch Your 2016 Mascara–The Best Lash Enhancer In

Women all over the world have fallen in love with the lash-enhancing miracle that is Younique Moodst...

Discover New Investment Insights in 2017

Reaching your financial goals is now easier than ever, with new detailed information about investmen...

Chinese Retail Giant Suning Unveils Artificial Intelligence Strategy at CES

San Francisco — Virtual reality and artificial intelligence products took center stage at this year’s International Consumer Electronics Show (CES),...

‘123456’ Most Common Password of 2016

Washington — Numeric combination of ‘123456̵...

ePLDT Launches Visitor Management System for Faster, Ea

Companies that receive many guests face the challenge of mon...

Road_Safety_Seminar_STI_BGC_2Road_Safety_Seminar_STI_BGC_2
Carmudi PH, Turbo Zone ‘Road Safety Caravan’ Rolls

Imbuing the right lessons to new and future motorists start Buying a car nowadays is much easier, as...

Globe Telecom: Making a Difference Through The Gift of

For the children at the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) Pediatric Cancer Clinic and for those who ...

Turang Dance Troupe to Present Sinug Again at Casa Goro

The Turang Dance Troupe will perform once again the Sinug at the Casa Gorordo Museum grounds in Pari...

DJ Shane O’neill and Jude Pastor: Live at Golden

DJ Shane O’neill and Jude Pastor Cebu will become a one big party place again on Sunday and Go...

LDT, Smart, TV5 and Solar Converge to Bring the Ultimat

Leading Philippine telco and digital services provider PLDT and mobile leader Smart Communications t...

Catch Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events on..
Bulk of Miss Universe Bets to Arrive in Philippines Thursday
Golden Globe Awards’ Frontrunner “La La Land” Starring Emma..
Apple’s Entry into Car Industry Will Transform its Portfolio Application to Encompass On-the-move Access Needs

Santa Clara, Calif.,  — Apple is secretive about Project Titan, its alleged future mobility program. However, considering the recent hiring spree of autom...

PHL Officially Launches ASEAN 2017 Hosting

Davao City — The Philippine government has officially ...

2017 Seen as Biggest Year for Cebu Landmasters: 10 New

THE New Year promises to be the biggest yet for Cebu Landmas...

Dreams (Part 2)

In Bible times, although it was not a common occurrence, God spoke to a few people through dreams. S...

A Mother’s Tears

The baby’s name is Paul and his little fingers, wrapped around one of mine, are chubby and dimpled. ...

Picture of Peace

An artist was commissioned by a wealthy man to paint something that would depict peace. After a grea...

Second Chances

After I retired from the workplace in 2000, I thought my career had ended. But the Lord gave me a se...

Cebu Bankers Vow to Keep ATMs Online Even with Cell Sit

The Cebu Bankers Club (CBC) has assured the public that their automated teller machines (ATM) will r...

Globe to Comply with NTC Directive for Sinulog

Globe Telecom will comply with the directive of the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) to ...

DSWD-7 Prepares Children Room for Sinulog Activities

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Field Office VII has prepared a room where c...

Teen Wins Sinulog Festival Queen Runway Event

An 18-year-old candidate from Asturias town in western Cebu Thursday night won the Sinulog Festival ...

January 16, 2017
January 16, 2017
January 16, 2017
July 22, 2016
September 6, 2014
August 9, 2014
Giluwas Si Pidot Ni Senyor Santo Niño

Nagdako si Pidot sa kinabuhi nga pinasagdan. Libod suroy, barkadista ug bisyoso. “Mao nay angay nimo! Wala kay kangho! Gadako lang imong pabawnan! Dili ka masug...

Edaran

Talan-awong mopahinumdom sa kamatuoran, Edad magsugod pag ga...

Philippine Pro-Boxing is Dying

Amid the Manny Pacquiao era, professional boxing in the Phil...

Japan, Philippines sign several agreements to enhance

President Rodrigo Duterte and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday, January 12 witnessed t...

Briones Salutes Teachers in K to 12 Success

As the Department of Education (DepEd) rolls out Grade 12 in 2017, Secretary Leonor Magtolis-Briones...

PAG-IBIG Fund Cuts Processing Time on Housing Loan

Pag-IBIG Fund housing loan applicants can now get their loan approval in just 17 days from date of s...

Philippines Bolsters Fight Against Child Labour

The Philippines ushers in the New Year with programmes to intensify its fight against child labour. ...

