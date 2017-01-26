Hello Cebu. Hello World. Thu Jan 26, 2017
Image Source: www.cebu.gov.ph Latest

Davide, JICA Ink Minutes of Transport Master Plan Study

Metro Cebu Development Coordination Board (MCDCB) chaired by Gov. Hilario P. Davide III, along with Japan International Cooperation Agency’s (JICA) consultants,...

Image Source: Cebu ToursImage Source: Cebu Tours
Local News

Mayor Marcial Ycong Orders Probe on Death of Korean in

Acting Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Marcial Ycong on Wednesday ordered an investigation into the death of a ...

Image Source: Inquirer SportsImage Source: Inquirer Sports
Sports

Le Tour De Filipinas Kicks Off Feb. 18

The Le Tour De Filipinas blasts off starting February 18 at the foot of the fabled Mount Mayon in Le...

MsUMsU
Featured

Miss U Candidates Asked to Lend their Voices to Save th

As the 65th Miss Universe beauty pageant slated in the Philippines nears, a local environmental grou...

GreenLeaf
duckduck
Local News

Double Your Luck at Golden Prince Hotel

A very vibrant culinary scene with plenty of options to choose from, awaits you at Golden Prince Hotel and Suites this coming Chinese New Year. To kick off your...

Image Source: Abante OnlineImage Source: Abante Online
Local News

Sec. Bello Ngadto sa mga Nangita ug Trabaho, Ipa Susi a

Nag awhag si Labor Secretary Silvestre H. Bello lll sa mga n...

Image Source: Pinoy WeeklyImage Source: Pinoy Weekly
Local News

Pagkumboya sa OWWA ug LandBank Muhatag ug Mas Maayong S

Ang Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP) ug Overseas Filipino ...

source: magmanews.comsource: magmanews.com
National News

Career Service Exams in Hong Kong Top Passers Bared

The Civil Service Commission (CSC) reported that 47 out of 953 examinees or 4.93% passed the Career ...

Couple meditating at sunrise on CreteCouple meditating at sunrise on Crete
Featured

12 Reasons To Take A Vacation Even Though You’re Supe

With the economy plummeting and prices for goods skyrocketing, it seems pretty difficult for everyon...

Image Source: Slingshot JournalsImage Source: Slingshot Journals
National News

President Duterte Open to Honoring All SAF 44 With Meda

President Rodrigo Duterte said he is open to giving Medal of Valor for all the 44 SAF commandos who ...

henry-syhenry-sy
Featured

Henry Sy, Sr. Feted with Lifetime Achievement Award

Enterprise Asia, a non‐governmental organization based in Malaysia which organizes the world‐class A...

BasementBasement
Lifestyle

How to Create a Cozy Finished Basement

A warm, comfortable finished basement is a great feature that adds value to your home. But too few o...

Image Source: newscanada.comImage Source: newscanada.com
Lifestyle

Top 5 Money-Saving Tips for Renovations and Repairs

When starting a new renovation project for your home, you want to hire only the most qualified trade...

LVGPLVGP
Technology

Globe Teams Up with League of Vice Governors to Develop Telco Infrastructure

Globe Telecom signed a ground-breaking agreement with the League of Vice-Governors of the Philippines (LVGP) to collaborate in facilitating the deployment of vi...

GlobeSecurityGlobeSecurity
Technology

Globe Launches #CyberPinoy Cyberwellness Campaign to Pr

Nearly half of Philippine internet users are at risk of fall...

Image Source: Manila Bulletin NewsbiImage Source: Manila Bulletin Newsbi
Technology

Biopesticide Can Effectively Control Fusarium Wilt in T

A study found that WiltCure, a biopesticide, can effectively...

GreenLeaf
Image Source: SkyscrapercityImage Source: Skyscrapercity
Events

DepEd National Schools Journalism Contest Slated Januar

The Department of Education (DepEd) here bared that the National Schools Press Conference (NSPC), an...

JHMCO - Donita in Cebu (1)JHMCO - Donita in Cebu (1)
Events

Chef Donita Rose Shares Her Jolly Heart Mate Recipes at

The rewarding experience of sharing a feast is just one of the many perks of cooking especially for ...

kickerdaily.comkickerdaily.com
Events

Enhance Visa Hosts First Canada Nursing Career Expo

Nurses can now look forward to working in Canada as Enhance Visa holds its first ever Canada Nursing...

Road_Safety_Seminar_STI_BGC_2Road_Safety_Seminar_STI_BGC_2
Events

Carmudi PH, Turbo Zone ‘Road Safety Caravan’ Rolls

Imbuing the right lessons to new and future motorists start Buying a car nowadays is much easier, as...

Image Source: IndieWireImage Source: IndieWire
Entertainment

Boyz II Men to Perform in Miss Universe 2016 Pageant

Four-time Grammy Award-winning R&B group Boyz II Men will perform at the Miss Universe coronatio...

LOGAN intl comp poster
“LOGAN” The Wolverine
DarrenEspanto
Darren Espanto Wins Big at The Second Wish FM Music Awards, Gives..
WHY HIM
Award Winning Bryan Cranston in R-Rated Family Movie “Why Him..
samsungsamsung
Business News

Celebr888 Chinese New Year with a Samsung TV

This Chinese New Year, Samsung brings in good luck through its “It’s time to Celebr888” promo. From January 23 to February 19, score huge discounts on the follo...

dutertesadutertesa
Business News

President Duterte Rallies Support From Business for Cou

President Rodrigo Duterte attended the launch on Tuesday of ...

Globe myBusinessGlobe myBusiness
Business News

Globe Expands Interconnection with Competition for Fixe

Interconnection to lower connectivity cost for benefit of cu...

Image Source: Blog | St. Paul CenterImage Source: Blog | St. Paul Center
Inspirational

Psalm 23 – Explained

This is an eye opener… Some probably never thought nor looked at this Psalm in this way… even though...

Image Source: Art by Lauren MorrisonImage Source: Art by Lauren Morrison
Inspirational

Angel Knocking At The Door

There came a frantic knock At the doctor’s office door, A knock, more urgent than he had ever heard ...

Image Source: newscanadaImage Source: newscanada
Inspirational

Tips for Busy Parents

Spend more time on the things you love, like quality time with the kids and your favourite hobbies, ...

Image Source: www.pinterest.comImage Source: www.pinterest.com
Inspirational

The Flood

The waters uprose in the dark; All perished, save those in the Ark. “I struck out with man,...

Image Source: Pinoy WeeklyImage Source: Pinoy Weekly
Local News

Pagkumboya sa OWWA ug LandBank Muhatag ug Mas Maayong S

Ang Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP) ug Overseas Filipino Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) na...

Image Source: cebu.gov.phImage Source: cebu.gov.ph
Local News

CPHO: Free Dengue Vaccine Awaits Survey Results

Cebu Provincial Health Office (CPHO) Chief Dr. Rene Catan said he will wait for the results of the c...

Image Source: FlickrImage Source: Flickr
Local News

14 Vessels Cancel Trips as PAGASA Raises Gale Warning O

Hundreds of passengers were stranded in Cebu ports Tuesday morning as 14 vessels cancelled their tri...

bato-dela-rosa1bato-dela-rosa1
Local News

Central Visayas Top Cop Backs PNP Chief ‘BatoR

Chief Superintendent Noli Taliño, Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 director, has expressed “101 percen...

Processed with VSCO with b4 presetProcessed with VSCO with b4 preset
Opinions

If She Was a Movie, It Would Be a Tearjerker

Leave. It has been the most heart-breaking thing she has done to me since I was a little baby. I call her Mama. I was eight when my parents broke the bonds of o...

sto.-nino-3sto.-nino-3
Opinions

Giluwas Si Pidot Ni Senyor Santo Niño

Nagdako si Pidot sa kinabuhi nga pinasagdan. Libod suroy, ba...

Image Source: On Revision Zero - WordPress.comImage Source: On Revision Zero - WordPress.com
Opinions

Edaran

Talan-awong mopahinumdom sa kamatuoran, Edad magsugod pag ga...

Image Source: SERBISYO BALITA NEWS ON-LINEImage Source: SERBISYO BALITA NEWS ON-LINE
National News

Implementation of P6.258 B for 201 KALSADA Road Project

A total of 201 road projects amounting to P6.258 billion is now in full program implementation in 74...

Image Source: Manila BulletinImage Source: Manila Bulletin
National News

President Duterte Welcomes Miss Universe Candidates to

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte welcomed the candidates of the 65th Miss Universe pageant with great p...

Image Source: Manila BulletinImage Source: Manila Bulletin
National News

First Philippine Republic is Worth Dying For — Ro

Actor Robin Padilla said Philippine freedom is worth dying for as he paid tribute to the significanc...

Image Source: Asian JournalImage Source: Asian Journal
National News

DILG Says 1,393 Informal Settler Families Living in Dan

Backing-up President Duterte’s ‘no relocation, no demolition’ policy, Secretary Ismael ‘Mike’ D. Sue...

