Hello Cebu. Hello World. Thu Feb 02, 2017
Malabuyoc Davide Latest

Capitol to Malabuyoc Officials: Let’s Set Aside Politics

Gov. Hilario P. Davide III, along with Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale, extended a hand of reconciliation to some Malabuyoc town officials during the inauguration rites...

cebu-landmasterscebu-landmasters
Local News

CBRE Names Cebu-Based Firm Top Condo Developer in Cebu

Property consultancy firm CBRE Philippines has named the Cebu Landmasters Inc (CLI) as the number on...

Department-of-Tourism-LogoDepartment-of-Tourism-Logo
Tourism

Rocamora Commends DOT for Miss Universe Pageant Success

A member of the House Committee on Tourism on Wednesday filed a resolution commending the Department...

Image Source: PNAImage Source: PNA
Featured

Filipina Fashion Designer Stuns Paris Audience

Showcasing Filipino creativity in no less than the world’s fashion capital, Filipina haute couture d...

GreenLeaf
CGM art contest (1)CGM art contest (1)
Local News

Casa Gorordo Museum Holds Art Contest

As a way of getting more young Cebuanos to appreciate local culture and heritage, the Casa Gorordo Museum is holding its art contest called “A House in the Pari...

DavideHugDavideHug
Local News

Davide Extends Capitol Services Through Radio Forum

Governor Hilario P. Davide III on Thursday launched the remo...

Image Source: Inquirer News - INQUIRER.netImage Source: Inquirer News - INQUIRER.net
Local News

Cebu City Cops Tracing Source of PHP121-M ‘Shabu&

The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) is tracing the source of ...

Image Source: Wikimedia CommonsImage Source: Wikimedia Commons
National News

Palace Welcomes Decline in Number of Filipinos Who Fell

A Malacañan official on Tuesday, January 31, welcomed the recent Social Weather Station (SWS) report...

MsUMsU
Featured

Miss U Candidates Asked to Lend their Voices to Save th

As the 65th Miss Universe beauty pageant slated in the Philippines nears, a local environmental grou...

Image Source: Inquirer News - INQUIRER.netImage Source: Inquirer News - INQUIRER.net
National News

Duterte Rejects PNP Chief’s Resignation, Vows Pol

President Rodrigo Duterte defended Philippine National Police chief Dir. Gen. Ronald Dela Rosa as he...

Couple meditating at sunrise on CreteCouple meditating at sunrise on Crete
Featured

12 Reasons To Take A Vacation Even Though You’re Supe

With the economy plummeting and prices for goods skyrocketing, it seems pretty difficult for everyon...

OldFriendsOldFriends
Lifestyle

Enjoy Your Friends and Live Longer

When Victor Wasaba retired five years ago, he didn’t want to spend his golden years sitting on...

KitchenKitchen
Lifestyle

What Are Your Kitchen Resolutions?

Every new year brings a new list of resolutions and a desire to hit refresh on everything — includin...

globeglobe
Technology

Globe Blocks More Than 165 M Spam/Scam Messages in 2016

An average of 200,000 messages blocked per day Following an accelerated campaign versus unwanted spam/scam messages, Globe Telecom blocked more than 165 million...

Image Source" UC Berkeley PhysicsImage Source" UC Berkeley Physics
Technology

Researcher Bnveils Time Crystal as New Form of Matter

A University of California, Berkeley, researcher has describ...

Image Source: veganisethis.blogspot.comImage Source: veganisethis.blogspot.com
Technology

Scientists Find New Ways to Make Tomatoes Tasty Again

Chinese and U.S. scientists said Thursday they have found wh...

Sinulog short film festivalSinulog short film festival
Events

Casa Gorordo Museum Holds Art Contest

As a way of getting more young Cebuanos to appreciate local culture and heritage, the Casa Gorordo M...

Image Source: Urban Zen Integrative Therapy ProgramImage Source: Urban Zen Integrative Therapy Program
Events

Converse Post Holiday Sale: January 27 to February 5, 2

Head your butts off to the nearest Converse shop as we go nationwide for our #ConversePostHolidaySal...

Image Source: SkyscrapercityImage Source: Skyscrapercity
Events

DepEd National Schools Journalism Contest Slated Januar

The Department of Education (DepEd) here bared that the National Schools Press Conference (NSPC), an...

JHMCO - Donita in Cebu (1)JHMCO - Donita in Cebu (1)
Events

Chef Donita Rose Shares Her Jolly Heart Mate Recipes at

The rewarding experience of sharing a feast is just one of the many perks of cooking especially for ...

Octavia Spencer (center) in HIDDEN FIGURESOctavia Spencer (center) in HIDDEN FIGURES
Entertainment

History’s Greatest “Hidden Figures” Behind The Ap

Everyone knows about the Apollo missions. We can all immediately list the bold male astronauts who t...

Image Source: Wallpapers High Quality
Oscars Came to Me, I did Not Go to Oscars — Jackie Chan
WHY HIM
James Franco’s 7 Smart Ways to Live in Today’s Highly-Wired..
Image Source: IndieWire
Boyz II Men to Perform in Miss Universe 2016 Pageant
Image Source: iOrbitNewsImage Source: iOrbitNews
Business News

Cebu Pacific Announces 2 New Routes from Northern Mindanao

The Philippines’ leading airline, Cebu Pacific (PSE: CEB), takes a step further in the Mindanao region with the launch of two more routes—this time, from the Ci...

AccenturejpgAccenturejpg
Business News

Accenture Celebrates 10th year Milestone in Cebu, Commi

To mark the 10th year anniversary celebration here in Cebu, ...

globeglobe
Business News

Globe Broadband Sees 88% Price Reduction Within 4 Years

Globe broadband prices have declined substantially over the ...

Image Source: The Dad CourseImage Source: The Dad Course
Inspirational

A Goodbye Kiss

The Board Meeting had come to an end. Bob started to stand up and jostled the table, spilling his co...

Image Source: Blog | St. Paul CenterImage Source: Blog | St. Paul Center
Inspirational

Psalm 23 – Explained

This is an eye opener… Some probably never thought nor looked at this Psalm in this way… even though...

Image Source: Art by Lauren MorrisonImage Source: Art by Lauren Morrison
Inspirational

Angel Knocking At The Door

There came a frantic knock At the doctor’s office door, A knock, more urgent than he had ever heard ...

Image Source: newscanadaImage Source: newscanada
Inspirational

Tips for Busy Parents

Spend more time on the things you love, like quality time with the kids and your favourite hobbies, ...

Image Source: Inquirer News - INQUIRER.netImage Source: Inquirer News - INQUIRER.net
Local News

Cebu City Cops Tracing Source of PHP121-M ‘Shabu&

The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) is tracing the source of some PHP121 million worth of methampheta...

greenwaygreenway
Local News

Greenway Project to Help Decongest Traffic

The Provincial Planning and Development Office (PPDO) said the proposed construction of greenways in...

Image Source: Manila Bulletin NewsImage Source: Manila Bulletin News
Local News

Mga Tapolang Empleyado sa Gobyerno, Gipasidan-an ni Pre

Gitakdang magpatuman si Presidente Rodrigo Duterte og mas istriktong patakaran batok sa mga tapolang...

Image Souce: CNN PhilippinesImage Souce: CNN Philippines
Local News

NTC Intensifies Campaign vs Text Scams

The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) in the region intensified their campaign against te...

Processed with VSCO with b4 presetProcessed with VSCO with b4 preset
Opinions

If She Was a Movie, It Would Be a Tearjerker

Leave. It has been the most heart-breaking thing she has done to me since I was a little baby. I call her Mama. I was eight when my parents broke the bonds of o...

sto.-nino-3sto.-nino-3
Opinions

Giluwas Si Pidot Ni Senyor Santo Niño

Nagdako si Pidot sa kinabuhi nga pinasagdan. Libod suroy, ba...

Image Source: On Revision Zero - WordPress.comImage Source: On Revision Zero - WordPress.com
Opinions

Edaran

Talan-awong mopahinumdom sa kamatuoran, Edad magsugod pag ga...

CSCCSC
National News

Civil Service Commission Bares 2016 Anti-Red Tape Surve

The Civil Service Commission (CSC) released the results of the annual Report Card Survey (RCS), reve...

Image Source: INFINITHINKImage Source: INFINITHINK
National News

Publiko, Gi-Alerto Batok sa Mga Pekeng PDEA Agents

Gi-alerto sa Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) ang publiko batok sa mga nagtakoban nga ahent...

Image Source: Channel NewsAsiaImage Source: Channel NewsAsia
National News

Pres. Duterte Tells US Not To Build Permanent Arms Depo

President Rodrigo Duterte has advised the United States not to build a “permanent” arms depot in the...

ecowastecoalitionlogoecowastecoalitionlogo
National News

EcoWaste Coalition Pushes Vigorous Enforcement of R.A.

The EcoWaste Coalition, a waste and pollution watch group, renewed its call towards the genuine enfo...

