Mindanao is a Land Not Only and For The Muslims But All Filipinos

Mindanao as assumed by those not familiar with geography and history is considered as a Muslim land, but this is wrong. Currently Mindanao is composed of six political regions. Region IX or what is called the Zamboanga Peninsula is composed of Zamboanga del Norte (with Dipolog City as Capital), Zamboanga del Sur (with Pagadian City as Capital), Zamboanga Sibugay (with Ipil as Capital) and City of Isabela.

Region X or Northern Mindanao is composed of Bukidnon (with Malaybalay City as Capital), Camiguin, Lanao del Norte (Iligan City as Capital), Misamis Occidental (with Oroquieta as Capital), and Misamis Oriental (with Cagayan de Oro City as Capital).

Region XI or Davao Region is composed of Compostela Valley, Davao, Davao del Sur and Davao Oriental. Region XII or SOCCKSARGEN composed of the Provinces of Cotabato, Sarangani, South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat and Cotabato City while Region XIII known as CARAGA composed of Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Dinagat, Surigao del Norte and Surigao del Sur.

The sixth is the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao or ARMM composed of the Provinces of Basilan (Lamitan City is the capital), Lanao del Sur (Marawi City as capital), Maguindanao (with Sharif Aguak as capital), Sharif Kabunsuan (with Datu Odin Sinsuat as Capital) and Sulu with Jolo as capital.

The ARMM was created in pursuance of the mandate of the 1987 Constitution for the creation of autonomous regions in Muslim Mindanao and in the Cordilleras.

The Bangsamoro Basic Law or BBL makes its entry as a replacement of the present ARMM and enlarges its territory so as to include the neighboring provinces and adjacent provinces. History is about to repeat itself, as in the past plebiscites, the provinces to be composed opposed its inclusion.

Ironically, the seat of government of ARMM in Cotabato is not part of ARMM as its constituents opposed its inclusion in previous plebiscites.

When the Americans came to the Philippines and was puzzled how to address the problem of resistance in Mindanao, they created the Department of Mindanao and Sulu (established on July 23, 1914), but do not be confuse of the name as the department only consists of six provinces, these are Agusan, Bukidnon, Cotabato, Davao, Lanao, Sulu and Zamboanga. In 1920 the responsibility of Moro lands was transferred to the Bureau of Non-Christian Tribes. The Department was headed by Governor Frank C. Carpenter and incidentally his Deputy was a Cebuano, a municipal president of Argao by the name of Antonio Minoza. A year after Minoza was appointed as deputy governor, the population of Argao reduced from 60,000 to 30,000.

It is politically incorrect and administratively erroneous to create a state, province or region based on religious affiliation or belief. Our Constitution clearly provides that no law shall be passed respecting an establishment of religion (Article III, Bill of Rights). In fact, the requisite for the inclusion of the provinces and municipalities of the autonomous regions in our Constitution is that the “areas shall share common and distinctive historical and cultural heritage, economic and social structures, and other relevant characteristics with the framework of the Constitution and the national sovereignty as well as territorial integrity of the Republic of the Philippines” (Article X, 1987 Philippine Constitution).

I was not born in Mindanao but my father was ( he was born in Misamis Occidental) and his younger presently the Congressman of the province 2nd District. My father’s sisters lived in Pagadian City with my first cousins (one of them married to the Mayor of Pagadian City). I was weaned with childhood stories of massacre committed by Muslims. One of which is the experience of my uncles and aunties surviving in a night raid where almost all inhabitants of a barangay called Sumpot in the Municipality of Dimatalang wiped out.

I have personally talked with the Mayors of Iligan City and Pagadian City and they have expressed their opposition to the BBL. The Mayor of Zamboanga City also publicly announced her opposition to the BBL.

My issue is not with politics, but the issue of governance and proper perspective. The national government should not create a province based on the assumption that people should be divided based on religion. This is the error of the past administrators and should not be repeated, we should see Mindanao as a melting pot of men and women of different religious beliefs and culture but of one aspiration, one republic and one nation under one Flag.

No amount of creating states or sub states would heal and lead the land to progress, especially those populated by our brothers and sister Muslims but only through education. It is only through genuine education that people will be empowered. It is not the giving and arming people with firearms and armaments that will equalize the feeling of being left out and inequality but it is only through education for EDUCATION IS THE ONLY GREAT EQUALIZER OF MEN.

In the eyes of an educated man, he will always be equal in rights to his fellow man whether the other man is a Billionaire or the President of the Republic of the Philippines.

Mindanao is after all the land for all Filipinos.

About the Author: Clarence Paul V. Oaminal is a lawyer and author of ‘The Textbook on The Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002′. He is the Vice-chairman and Undersecretary of the Dangerous Drugs Board and is the current adviser and presiding officer of Cebu City Anti-Drug Abuse Council. He also hosts the local advocacy program ‘Krimen ug Drugas’ in CCTN Channel 47.