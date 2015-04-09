Office Ergonomics: Is your Job Literally a Pain in the Neck?

(BPT) – Millions of people work in an office environment every day, but that doesn’t mean their fate has to include back aches and joint pain. Correct office ergonomics can help prevent some of the most common issues associated with sedentary jobs, especially for hardworking small-business owners who typically put in many more than 40 hours per week.

Unfortunately, the message about the importance of office ergonomics often goes unheard. In fact, many small-business owners and their employees are sitting in pain, according to a new study released by Staples and Steelcase. The study shows that 88 percent of small-business owners say office chairs impact employee productivity, yet 13 percent say their chair is so uncomfortable it prevents them from doing their job to the best of their ability.

On average, employees spend 5.3 hours per day sitting, which means the chair is the foundation of a healthy office environment. Because the average office chair is 7.2 years old, the integrity of the chair’s support and functionality might be jeopardized due to its age. Furthermore, the chair may no longer be a good fit for the employee’s needs as the body can change over time.

When investing in a new office chair, ergonomics should be just as important as appearance. Seat height should be adjustable so the worker can have his or her feet flat on the floor and bent arms even at the height of the desk. Beyond an adjustable seat height, stylish office chairs from Steelcase also feature adjustable lower-back support for the lumbar and adjustable arm rests for personalized comfort. The chairs allow the worker to sit in contact with the backrest at all times, allowing for even pressure on both the lower and upper back.

In addition to a quality office chair, monitor placement is a key part of ergonomic office design. The height and distance of the monitor should feel comfortable at all times. The monitor should be directly in front of the worker about an arm’s length away, recommends MayoClinic.org. This distance generally measure 18 to 28 inches, with the top of the screen slightly below eye level.

Keyboard and mouse position is another concern. The wrists should be kept in a straight, natural position when typing as much as possible, which is why many people choose to use an ergonomic keyboard that is designed for such positioning. The location of the mouse should be within easy reach and also should keep the wrist straight when in use.

In addition to having an ergonomic office environment, it’s important for workers to be aware of their body and health throughout the day. Ergonomic experts agree that taking short breaks for standing and walking throughout the day will increase blood flow and relieve tension. When typing, sit up straight rather than hunching over. Finally, the screen’s light should never cause eye strain; adjust the settings or purchase an anti-glare monitor screen to help. Try to give eyes and wrists a break at least once an hour by looking away from the screen and resting your hands.

A few simple steps will ensure the office is not only a place of productivity, but one of health as well. Start with the chair and expand from there so all workers can feel their best while on the clock.