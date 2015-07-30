miCab Launches LED Advertising Signages for Cebu Taxis

Homegrown tech startup miCab, known for its locally-developed and low-cost taxi dispatching app for the riding public, in a press briefing today launched its LED outdoor advertising signages for taxi cabs operating in Cebu.

“MiCab is not only an app for dispatching cabs through your mobile gadgets. MiCab is also an advertising platform and fleet management platform software for transport and logistics companies,” said miCab founder Eddie Ybañez.

Even before the launching of the LED signages, the miCab app in a 7-inch tablet used by cab drivers also doubles as an indoor advertising platform that displays ads while the taxi passengers are en route to their destinations.

This is now extended outdoors for passersby and commuters on the road with the LED signage, which features a location-based and GPS-powered interface as well as an automated ad management system.

“The tablet and LED signage advertising platforms by miCab offers extra revenue opportunities for taxi and other transport operators. Our advertising feature also helps companies get closer to their intended market,” said Ybañez.

MiCab’s LED screens can be availed of by interested advertisers for only P2,000 per slot per month with 30 ad slots per taxi unit.

New iOS platform

Also introduced during the press briefing is the new miCab mobile platform for iOS. MiCab was previously only available for Android phones. Unlike other taxi hailing apps, miCab is also known for providing the only SMS-enabled bookings.

MiCab has featured prominently for its low booking fees at only P10 on top of the regular meter rate while ensuring a convenient, easy, and secure ride. MiCab moreover installs free WiFi in its partner taxis as an additional service for passengers.

“You don’t have to wait in long lines on taxi stands or endure the heat or bad weather by the road just to hail a cab. With miCab, hailing a cab is as simple as using your mobile gadgets with or without internet connection,” said Ybañez.

Operators of limousine services, car rental, and other logistics and transportation businesses can also avail of miCab as a service platform for fleet management.