Lazada Philippines Opens Logistics Hub in Cebu

Lazada (www.lazada.com.ph), the Philippine’s leading online shopping and selling destination recently unveiled its new warehouse in Mandaue City, Cebu.

The 2,500 square meter warehouse serves as a logistics hub for receiving items from merchants in Cebu, as well as sorting and dispatching packages for customer delivery in Cebu, Iloilo, and Bacolod. The facility also acts as a trans-shipment point for packages originating from Cebu merchants for delivery to the rest of the Philippines.

With the new hub, Lazada aims to improve delivery time to shoppers located in this area through its own fleet of trucks and motorbikes and a third party logistics provider. The company currently employs 50 warehouse and delivery staff in Cebu and expects to create more jobs for Cebuanos in the coming year.

“We are very excited for our new investment in Cebu. With our new warehouse, Visayas based merchants and customers will experience improved fulfillment and delivery times as well as additional services.” said Inanc Balci, Co-Founder & CEO of Lazada Philippines.

Lazada’s top brands and valued partners also expresses their support and excitement with the opening of the hub. “Lazada’s opening of a new logistics hub in Cebu makes us more proud to be part of the company. Rooting from our beginnings as a foam manufacturer in Cebu, Lazada has helped us reach our customers even in the farthest part of the Visayas region. We do believe that our partnership with Lazada will even be stronger thus offering the best deals and products to our customers in the Visayas.” according to Mandaue Foam. Tinker Motors mentions “Being with Lazada for a year, we are very excited to grow with them as they bring themselves closer to the Visayas through their new logistics hub. As a company coming from Cebu, we are eager to see how the both of us will soar new heights given Cebu’s abundant resources, talented manpower and countless opportunities”.

Currently, Lazada’s main fulfillment facility is located in Muntinlupa, Metro Manila with 14 other existing hubs in key cities around the country. Lazada plans to open another facility with fulfillment capability in Mindanao within 2015 and another 10 new hubs are slated for opening in the next 12 months.