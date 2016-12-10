Image Source: Cebu Daily News - INQUIRER.net Image Source: Cebu Daily News - INQUIRER.net

10 out of 155 People Found Positive of Illegal Drugs in Surprise LTO-7 Drug Test at CSBT

Date Posted: December 23, 2016 | By PNA

Ten out of 155 people were found positive of illegal drugs in a surprise drug test conducted Wednesday by the Land Transportation Office (LTO) 7 at the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) in Cebu City.

Those who were found positive for illegal drugs include four bus conductors, four helpers and two bus drivers.

But the results that came out today, Thursday, will still be submitted for confirmatory test.

The LTO 7-initiated drug test was supported by the CSBT management.

Police arrested Sunday one Ernesto Bondales, an ambulant vendor at the CSBT and a brother of an active police officer, for allegedly selling drugs inside the CSBT.

The incident prompted CSBT Security Management head Jonathan Tumulak to include a drug test as part of the requirements for vendors in getting permits.

CSBT head Joey Herrera earlier said those who are found positive for drug use will be banned from doing business or entering the terminal.

Herrera urged conductors, helpers and drivers to stay drug-free to ensure the safety of their passengers.

CSBT administrators subjected drivers, conductors, dispatchers and vendors to a surprise drug test last September.

Three of the 87 persons who underwent the drug test yielded positive results.

The CSBT and the bus operators have agreed that once someone tests positive, he will be suspended before the confirmation tests and if confirmed, he won’t be allowed to drive anymore. (PNA)LAP/EB/RSM

