BRP Malabrigo commissioned to PHL Coast Guard

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has commissioned Japanese-made multi-role response vessel (MMRV) BRP Malabrigo for maritime law enforcement and humanitarian operations in a ceremony held at the PCG Headquarters Thursday.

The BRP Malabrigo will be a primary rescue vessel and a rapid response vessel during relief operations. It shall also be assisting in the protection of maritime environment and safeguarding the country’s territory.

It will be deployed to various PCG districts across the country including Manila, La Union and Palawan.

Department of Transportation (DOTr) Undersecretary for Maritime Felipe Judan led the commissioning ceremony and thanked Japan for its continued support in helping improve the country’s transportation system.

He also expressed his gratitude to the men and women of the PCG who have shown unwavering dedication to the service.

“Officials and members of the Philippine Coast Guard have the heart to serve, but need equipment and support,” he said.

The 44-meter BRP Malabrigo is equipped with fire monitors, night vision camera, radio direction finder, a work boat, and a bullet-proof navigational bridge.

The BRP Malabrigo will be under Lieutenant Commander Geronimo Tuvilla as Commanding Officer. It is the second of 10 MRRVs built and delivered from Japan as part of the Maritime Safety Capability Improvement Project.

The first MRRV turned over and commissioned to the PCG, the BRT Tubbataha, was deployed to the West Philippine Sea.

It rescued 14 fishermen whose boat was drifted from the Reed Bank to Busuanga, Palawan last week. (PNA)LGI/ABP