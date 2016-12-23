Capitol Gives Out Cash Incentives To Alegria and Dumanjug

Christmas came early to frontline barangay volunteers of Cebu south towns Alegria and Dumanjug as they received their cash gifts from the Provincial Capitol last December 15.

Governor Hilario P. Davide III together with 7th District representative Peter John Calderon, board member Christopher Baricuatro and the towns’ chiefs led the ceremonial incentives dispersal.

The provincial government aimed to give incentives to barangay volunteers for working so hard for the development of their communities even without getting any pay.

“Nasayod kami na inyong trabaho sa mga barangay kay dili lalim, ang inyong kahago ug sakripisyo, maong kami naningkamot na kung mahimo tanan volunteers mahatagan,” said Davide.

Mary Ann Sandot, a daycare worker of Barangay Ilaya in Dumanjug, was delighted to receive the incentives given by the Capitol to people like her.

“Nalipay ug mapasalamaton kaayo mi nga sa amoang pagsakripisyo naa pud kami nadawat in return,” expressed Sandot.

Sandot has been in the community service for 16 years taking care of daycare children. She planned to use the money she received in celebrating Christmas with her family.

Just like her, other community volunteers such as barangay health workers, tanods, nutrition scholars, daycare workers and animal healthcare aides received cash incentives.

Davide said that next year barangay lupons will be receiving incentives as well since the provincial government included this in the 2017 budget.

Aside from incentives distribution, Vice Governor Agnes Magpale also gave out presents for the elders in nine barangays of Alegria through Halad Kang Lolo ug Lola. (Francis Nacua)

SOURCE: www.cebu.gov.ph