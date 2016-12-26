Capitol Lends Help to Brgy Apas Fire Victims

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) distributed tents and relief goods to victims of a fire in Barangay Apas Lahug, Cebu City early this month.

PDRMMO Head Baltazar Tribunalo Jr. said some 200 families received tents and relief goods, which included eight cans of sardines, 10 kilos of rice, a set of sanitary kit, mats, pails and Jerry cans.

He said the number of recipients who got help from the Capitol have exceeded its earlier list of 87 families, who are living in the province-owned lot in Sitio CRCI, Barangay Apas.

“As humanitarian responders, we don’t mind if we gave more than what we have listed. What’s important is the Capitol was able to provide help as instructed by the governor,” he said.

Before the fire razed their houses last Dec.5, the 87 families had met with Provincial Legal Officer Orvi Ortega and agreed to be relocated. The area where the families occupied will be used for the opening of an access road to IT Park.

Tribunalo disclosed that persons with disability who were among the fire victims would be relocated first to the 1.5 hectare relocation site in Barangay Kalunasan.

According to the disaster chief, some portions of the relocation area are now ready for use and displaced residents could start building their new homes by early next year.

“We will draw lots to determine who will be relocated first except for persons with disability who will be given priority,” he said.

Those who would be relocated in Kalanusan could own the lot through a community-mortgage program payable in 25 years, he added.

“If I were one of those beneficiaries, I would be happy since I would only pay P430 for a 40-square meter lot which will be settled in 25 years,” Tribunalo said. (Kelvin Cañizares)

