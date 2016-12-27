Capitol Reaches Out to Remote Purok in Boljoon

Residents of a remote community in Boljoon town learned about disaster risk reduction yesterday as the Cebu Provincial Government through the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) conducted a Disaster Risk Reduction-Climate Change Adaptation (DRR-CCA) in their area.

PDRRMO assistant head Totch dela Cruz oriented Purok Amuma in Barangay Nangka about disasters as well as their vulnerability to calamities. He also discussed sustainability, survivability and maintaining cleanliness in their area.

“Educating them on disaster and making them understand on what their vulnerabilities are will make them resilient to calamities,” said Dela Cruz.

“A united community is a prepared community,” he added.

Aside from the orientation, the community also received one 1000-litres water tank for their rainwater catchment system and 28 jerry cans for the rainwater storage in the 28-household member of the purok.

Purok secretary Antonio Gorozon, a person with disability (PWD) in his 50’s, shared that ever since their childhood, they used to harvest banana saps for their drinking and bathing.

“Sukad nakamatngon ko’g bout sir, sa punoan sa saging mi mukuha ug tubig para sa amoang ilimnon ug ikaligo,” said Gorozon.

During El Niño and dry season, they walk two to three hours to the barangay proper to fetch water for their consumption.

He also expressed his gratitude to Governor Hilario P. Davide III for the assistance as well as to the team of PDRRMO and Boljoon LDRRMO Officer Eutimio Ternate for personally distributing the assistance.

“Dako kaayo namong pasalamat sa atoang pinalanggang gobernador sa ayuda nga among nadawat karun nga atol pa gayud nga hinangat ang pasko,” Gorozon added.

They also received food packs consisting of 10 kilos of rice, cans of sardines, and tetra packs of instant coffees. Their children also had some fruits and candies.

Purok Amuma is 24.5 kilometer from the town proper. It can be only be reached by four-wheel drive vehicles and motorcycles. (Chad Bacolod)

SOURCE: www.cebu.gov.ph