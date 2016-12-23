Carabao Dairy Enterprise Now Another Livelihood Source

There should be a shift in the role of the carabao, from a work type-animal into a dairy enterprise animal, as this potential keeps growing in Western Visayas.

In a press release from the Department of Agriculture-6, Information Officer James Ogatis said the population of Italian Dairy Buffalo from the original 26 heads in 2014, to 45 heads this year reflects positive growth of opportunities.

Arn Granada, officer-in-charge of the Philippine Carabao Center based at the West Visayas State University in Calinog, Iloilo, reported a massive extension activities on artificial insemination.

“This is also coupled with bull dispersal program and technology assistance to carabao raisers, all contributing to the center’s accomplishment of its target this year,” Granada said.

He further said that 669 native crossbred with par value of P16,725,000, were born from native caracows through upgrading programs initiated by the PCC@WVSU for the year 2015 and monitored in 2016.

“Shifting the role of the carabao would mean making it a source of additional livelihood for rural farmers,” Granada said.

The DA said that a three-year-old carabao only weighs a maximum of 250 kilograms live weight, compared to crossbred or mestizo which weighs from 350 to 500 kilograms for meat advantage.

The mestiza, on the other hand, can produce an average of four liters of milk daily with a maximum pf wight liters given the proper nutrition which can greatly contribute to the milk consumption requirement of the region. Panay and Guimaras, with their current estimated population of 4.48 million, has an annual requirement of 85,120,000 liters liquid milk equivalent.

The combined raw milk produce of the Carabao Center animals and village level dairy animals only reaches a volume of 33,759 liters valued at P2,363,130, way below the annual requirement. This huge gap between the supply and demand, according to Granada, makes carabao-based dairy a big potential enterprise.

The Carabao Center has been in the forefront of producing pasteurized fresh milk, flavoured milk, yogurt, cheese, mozzarella and rice cake with cheese. (JCM/ESS/PIA-Iloilo)