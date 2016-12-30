Cebu City Awarded Trash Hauling Contract to Firm with No Trucks

The Cebu City Government has awarded the contract to haul the city’s garbage to the Jomara Konstruct Corporation, but the company has no ready trucks in Cebu City to haul the garbage.

Roberto Cabarrubias, chief of the Cebu City Department of Public Service (DPS), said the company has committed to deliver 20 trucks from Surigao Province, but no truck arrived as of Wednesday noon.

Cabarrubias said the dump trucks were expected to start hauling the garbage out of the temporary transfer station at the South Road Properties (SRP) early morning today and dispose them to a dumping area in Compostela town.

The city started dumping garbage at the SRP transfer station after the Court of Appeals ordered the permanent closure of the city’s 15.4-hectare Inayawan Sanitary Landfill in Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City.

Cabarrubias said they still don’t know the reason behind the delay.

He said private hauler has set a December 31 deadline to clear out all 5,000 tons of garbage left in the SRP temporary transfer station.

Once the hauling operations start, the trucks will have to travel some 35 kilometers from SRP to Compostela for approximately two and a half hours.

Cabarrubias said each truck has a carrying capacity of 10 tons and could make at least 17 trips in one day to and from the dump site in Compostela. (PNA)LAP/EB/EDS