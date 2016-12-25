Convergys Connects “Day of Service” Celebrates Christmas with DepEd’s ALS Learners

Convergys employee volunteers promote disaster preparedness and dengue prevention.

Making Christmas more meaningful and as part of a year-long volunteer program, 250 Convergys employees from Manila and Cebu devoted a special day of service this December to conduct multiple activities for out-of-school adults enrolled in the Department of Education’s Alternative Learning System (ALS) program in the cities of Taguig and Cebu.

This special visit is part of Convergys Connects for Education, where volunteers mentor ALS learners weekly and help them earn a high school diploma. ALS is DepEd’s program to enable Filipinos from various walks of life, often school dropouts, to complete basic education in a mode that fits their distinct needs and situations. The project is aligned with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, particularly to improve access to lifelong learning and employment opportunities, and is implemented by Convergys in the Philippines in partnership with NGO Hands On Manila.

Day of Service tackles disaster preparedness and disease prevention

Taking a break from mentoring as the yearend approaches, Convergys’ Day of Service combined a Christmas party and outreach activities for over a hundred DepEd ALS adult learners it currently supports in Taguig’s Cardones Elementary School and Cebu’s Guadalupe Elementary school. Aside from merrymaking, Convergys seized this opportunity to impart valuable learning and practical skills that can benefit the learners in times of need. Hence, a portion of the Christmas program was devoted to disaster preparedness and dengue prevention. Together, the learners and Convergys volunteers assembled “Go-bags” containing basic items that households need during emergencies. Manila-based volunteers added a session on Mosquito-Trap and Citronella candle making, in line with Project Iwas Dengue. On the other hand, Cebu-based volunteers conducted a refurbishment of Guadalupe Elementary School’s mentoring center to make for a better learning environment.

Convergys dedicated to serve

This day of service through Convergys Connects for Education echoes the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility pillars – workforce preparedness, health and wellness, as well as stability. Convergys has an employee-driven, grassroots approach that empowers its workforce to bring positive change to the local communities where they live and work.

Convergys, a global leader in customer management, has presence in 34 sites and employs over 65,000 individuals in the Philippines. It is the country’s largest private employer, and has Hall of Fame status as Best Company and Best Employer from the International ICT Awards. Check out https://www.facebook.com/ConvergysPhils or hashtag #ConvergysPH for more information.