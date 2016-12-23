Image Source: Philippine Headline News Online Image Source: Philippine Headline News Online

DepEd: PBB Now in The Phase of Release

Date Posted: December 23, 2016 | By PIA

DepEd: PBB Now in The Phase of Release

Date Posted: December 23, 2016 | By PIA

Good news for Publlic School Teachers and other school employees!

Department of Education (DepEd) school-based personnel in Regions 4A, 4B, 5, 6, 11, 12, Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), CARAGA and National Capital Region (NCR) are slated to receive their performance-based bonus (PBB) for Fiscal Year 2015 in the coming days.

This is following a memorandum issued by DepEd Planning Service and Field Operations Undersecretary Jesus Mateo mandating field offices to immediately prepare the payroll on the basis of the ranking reports approved by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

To reinforce transparency, public posting of the ranking reports is also encouraged.

The DBM is currently processing the payment of PBB for other regions. (DepEd) 

About PIA

Image Source: Wikipedia
Related

BRP Malabrigo commissioned to PHL Coast Guard

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has commissioned Japanese-made multi-role response vessel (MMRV) BR...

Read more
Image Source: Manila Bulletin News
Related

Duterte Orders Closure of All Online Gaming Firms

President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday ordered the closure of all online gaming firms saying the coun...

Read more