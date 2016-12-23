DepEd: PBB Now in The Phase of Release

Good news for Publlic School Teachers and other school employees!

Department of Education (DepEd) school-based personnel in Regions 4A, 4B, 5, 6, 11, 12, Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), CARAGA and National Capital Region (NCR) are slated to receive their performance-based bonus (PBB) for Fiscal Year 2015 in the coming days.

This is following a memorandum issued by DepEd Planning Service and Field Operations Undersecretary Jesus Mateo mandating field offices to immediately prepare the payroll on the basis of the ranking reports approved by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

To reinforce transparency, public posting of the ranking reports is also encouraged.

The DBM is currently processing the payment of PBB for other regions. (DepEd)