DSWD Releases PHP47.4-M Aid to Victims of Typhoon ‘Nina’

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has so far released a total of PHP47.4 million worth of relief assistance to the victims of typhoon “Nina”, according to Secretary Judy Taguiwalo on Thursday.

“The assistance provided is PHP46,549,207 from the DSWD and PHP749,293 from the local government units for a total of PHP47,298,500 as of December 29,” Taguiwalo said in a press briefing in Malacanang.

Taguiwalo said the assistance composed mostly of relief family food packs distributed to the typhoon victims in areas under Region 8, Bicol Region, CALABARZON (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon), MIMAROPA (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan) and some parts of National Capital Region.

Typhoon Nina (with international name Nock-ten) reportedly left at least 6 people dead, PHP400 million in agriculture damage and stranded many passengers bound to the provinces to spend Christmas holidays.

Taguiwalo said the typhoon has affected 206,812 families or 923,485 persons in 813 barangays, including 504 barangays in Bicol particularly Albay, Catanduanes and Camarines Sur, the hardest hit areas.

“Of the 504 barangays hit by typhoon in Bicol, half of them are in Albay followed by 153 in Camarines Sur and 69 barangays or 21,906 families in Catanduanes,” she said.

Taguiwalo said 154,479 families spent Christmas in 831 evacuation centers as typhoon Nina damaged a total of 76,418 houses, including 20,736 totally damaged. (PNA)JBP/JFM