‘Excellent Trust on the President Continues’

This was how Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar described President Rodrigo Duterte’s first six months in office as the President got another “excellent” result in the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey.

The 4th quarter SWS survey found majority of Filipinos trusts President Duterte, with +72 net trust rating. SWS defined any score of +70 and above as “excellent”.

“We thank the Filipino people for the continued trust. Net public confidence in the President stays excellent at +72 during the Fourth Quarter,” Secretary Andanar said, adding that President has an “excellent” streak of net trust ratings for three consecutive periods: days before his inauguration on June 30, last September, and now December.

The continued trust given on the President is a testament of the people’s firm belief in him and his presidency, particularly his agenda of getting rid the society of illegal drugs, crime, and corruption.

“This gives the President and members of his team all the more reason to pursue with greater resolve the President’s goal of a Philippine free from the drug scourge, crime incidents, and malfeasance in public service,” the Communications chief explained.

The 4th quarter SWS public trust survey was fielded on December 3 to 6, 2016, using face-to-face interviews among adult respondents nationwide. (PNA) JBP/MARO/EBP