Ford Recalls Over 9,000 Vehicles Including Super Duty Trucks with Fire Risk

Washington — More than 8,000 super duty trucks are being recalled to inspect fuel tank straps for missing reinforcements, which could create a fire hazard, Ford said in a press release.

A total of 8,069 vehicles were affected, including 7,103 in the United States, 964 in Canada and two in federalized territories, the company stated on Wednesday.

Affected vehicles include certain 2017 Ford Super Duty vehicles built at a factory in the US state of Kentucky, the release explained.

In addition, Ford announced a safety recall for about 1,300 vehicles to inspect and replace leaking turbocharger oil supply tubes. The 2016 and 2017 models include Taurus, Flex, Explorer and Lincoln MTK vehicles with 3.5 liter engines. Ford said it is not aware of any accidents due to defects cited in either recall. (PNA/Sputnik) FPV/CDN