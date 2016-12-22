ford-recall

Ford Recalls Over 9,000 Vehicles Including Super Duty Trucks with Fire Risk

Date Posted: December 22, 2016 | By PNA

Ford Recalls Over 9,000 Vehicles Including Super Duty Trucks with Fire Risk

Date Posted: December 22, 2016 | By PNA

Washington — More than 8,000 super duty trucks are being recalled to inspect fuel tank straps for missing reinforcements, which could create a fire hazard, Ford said in a press release.

A total of 8,069 vehicles were affected, including 7,103 in the United States, 964 in Canada and two in federalized territories, the company stated on Wednesday.

Affected vehicles include certain 2017 Ford Super Duty vehicles built at a factory in the US state of Kentucky, the release explained.

In addition, Ford announced a safety recall for about 1,300 vehicles to inspect and replace leaking turbocharger oil supply tubes. The 2016 and 2017 models include Taurus, Flex, Explorer and Lincoln MTK vehicles with 3.5 liter engines. Ford said it is not aware of any accidents due to defects cited in either recall. (PNA/Sputnik) FPV/CDN

About PNA

Image Source: Philippine Carabao Center
Related

Carabao Dairy Enterprise Now Another Livelihood Source

There should be a shift in the role of the carabao, from a work type-animal into a dairy enterprise ...

Read more
recruiterasia.com
Related

Chinese Shares Open Mixed Thursday

Beijing — Chinese stocks opened mixed on Thursday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index...

Read more