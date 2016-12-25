Global Carrier Features Disney Inspired Christmas Trees

Year after year Global Carrier Phils., Inc. employees and management takes the challenge by participating the Christmas tree making contest. It’s been 16 years that the company traditionally making Christmas trees of different themes such as: Metallic, Chinese, Native, Paper, Recyled materials, United Nations, Olympics, Philippine Festivals, etc.

Theme for 2016, “Go Disney!” Disney embodies the happiness and magic that the Christmas season brings.

“We embrace happiness and magic at Global Carrier Philippines… our company culture highlights the importance of learning and inspiring each other while having fun in the same way that Disney have touched the lives of many people from all walks of life from different corners of the world” said Carmel de Pio Salvador, Managing Director of Global Carrier Phils., Inc.

Criteria for judging are the following: workmanship which is 25%, adherence to the Theme “Go Disney!” 25%, must conform to the spirit of the season (must be a Christmas tree in the true sense of the word) 25% and must be artistically made which is 25%.

Each entry composed of four (4) employees of Global Carrier. Last December 17 during the company’s Christmas Party, winners were announced.

The First Prize Winner received Php 16,000

Second Prize is Php 13,000 and the Third Prize is Php 10,000

The Most Unique Entry also received a cash prize of Php 6,000.