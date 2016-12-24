Globe Bags The Asset Platinum Award for Excellence in Governance, Corporate Social Responsibility & Investor Relations Benchmarking

Globe Telecom bagged the Platinum Award for Excellence in Governance, Corporate Social Responsibility and Investor Relations Benchmarking from The Asset, an integrated multi-media company serving the elite community of leading corporate and financial decision makers in Asia.

According to The Asset, the criteria used to assess the companies include a range of metrics of financial performance, which are also a proxy for gauging management acumen. But since the purpose of the awards is to recognize the importance of sustainable growth, companies are also evaluated according to the quality of their corporate governance, social responsibility, environmental responsibility and investor relations.

“The recognition inspires us to pursue our strategy of upholding high standards for corporate governance and to continue with our advocacy for fairness, accountability, transparency, integrity and excellence in order to strengthen our structures and processes. We are deeply honored to be recognized for our efforts in relation to governance, corporate social responsibility and investor relations,” said Marisalve Ciocson-Co, Globe Head for Legal Services and Compliance Officer.

Globe Telecom delivered a record performance in 2015, surpassing the company’s previous year’s record performance, as it posted new highs in service revenues, EBITDA, and earnings even in the face of intense industry competition.

Registering broad-based data-driven growth across its key services, Globe solidified its leadership in the digital space by focusing on improving customer experience and by riding with the shift toward greater data consumption across all segments.

Globe also sustained its top line growth momentum for the first nine months of the year with consolidated service revenues of P89.1 billion, up 7% from the P83.4 billion recorded in the same period of 2015.

The company’s effective efforts in providing market-relevant data offers, the best of breed solutions to cater to the evolving needs of its customers, backed by the significant improvements in its wireless and wired data networks, have paved the way for its continued success.