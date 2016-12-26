Globe Helps Rebuild Schools in Isabela

Leading telecommunications company Globe Telecom has donated P1-million worth of construction materials to the Province of Isabela to help rebuild schools which were severely damaged by Super Typhoon Lawin last October.

The province identified specific materials such as marine plywood, galvanized iron roofing sheets, and umbrella roofing nails which are needed to replace school roofs ripped off by the strong winds.

“Although Isabela is already in the process of rebuilding, they still need support from the private sector due to the overwhelming extent of devastation. Realizing this, Globe decided to reach out to the provincial government as part of our commitment to nation-building,” said Robert Aquino, Globe Director for Sector Relations.

In the past, Globe also extended similar assistance to typhoon victims such as those affected by Super Typhoon Haiyan in Leyte, Cebu, and Aklan three years ago.

Signal number 5 was raised over Isabela and Cagayan provinces at the height of Super Typhoon Lawin in October, the strongest to hit the country so far this year. Among the Isabela towns which suffered severe damages are Santo Tomas, San Pablo, Santa Maria, Tumauini and Cabagan.

Globe also distributed relief good to residents of Isabela and other Northern Luzon provinces as well as provided Libreng Tawag, Libreng Internet, and Libreng Charging booths to allow the victims to get in touch with their loved ones.