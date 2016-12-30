ING Bank Manila and World Vision Celebrates Christmas with Close to 150 Students of the ING Learning Center

Christmas came earlier and just got merrier as ING Learning Center (ILC) brings even more joy to close to 150 of their students during a thanksgiving party held earlier this month.

The event marked the 10th anniversary of the ING Learning Center in Baseco where 150 kids in Grades 2, 3 and 4 are provided supplementary teaching by World Vision and the ING Manila officers and staff. The children together with the eleven ING scholars were treated to a noche buena pack and an afternoon of fun, games, and celebration.

Ms. Consuelo Garcia, ING Bank Country Manager, who has been personally involved with ILC along with other ING colleagues for ten years gladly shared, “celebrating Christmas with the kids makes Christmas more meaningful. It is deeply fulfilling to see some of the former Grade 2 and 3 kids grow up to be scholars and come back as volunteers themselves – embodying the ING philosophy of sustainable CSR.”

World Vision has been the partner of the ILC scholarship in the last 10 years. “As World Vision enters its 60th year in the Philippines, we are grateful for partners like ING who joins us in caring for poor children in the Philippines,” World Vision Acquisitions Manager, Cherry Valencia, said.

With the help of generous donors like ING Manila through its Learning Center, World Vision hopes to reach and assist at least 3 million children through child-focused programs by 2020.