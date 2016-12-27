Mark Wahlberg Stars in “Patriots Day” Based on True Events From Boston Marathon Bombing

From acclaimed director Peter Berg (“Deepwater Horizon,” “Lone Survivor”) and Academy Award® nominee Mark Wahlberg (“The Departed,” “Lone Survivor”) comes “Patriots Day,” a riveting powerful film based on true events of a community’s extraordinary courage in the face of adversity.

“Patriots Day” relives the events surrounding the Boston Marathon bombing, the tension-packed dramatic thriller chronicles in detail one of the most sophisticated and well-coordinated manhunts in law enforcement history.

The 2013 Boston Marathon bombing shattered lives and tested the fabric of the American spirit. But in its wake, an entire city came together to bring the perpetrators to justice before they could inflict further damage. Rather than give themselves over to panic and fear, the citizens of Boston banded together, choosing solidarity over divisiveness in pursuit of a common enemy.

The story of “Patriots Day” is drawn from real-life accounts including those of the first responders, the law enforcement investigative team, and government officials that worked tirelessly to track down the bombers in record time, and the actual survivors.

A testament to the city of Boston and its inhabitants, the timely message is that, through dedication and individual acts of bravery, the city – and the country – were able to emerge from the crucible stronger and more united than before, and show the world that love always triumphs over evil.

Joining Wahlberg is an all-star ensemble of actors including Kevin Bacon (“Black Mass,” “Mystic River”) as FBI Special Agent Richard DesLauriers, John Goodman (“10 Cloverfield Lane,” “Inside Llewyn Davis”) as Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis, Academy Award® winner J.K. Simmons (“Whiplash,” “Juno”) as Watertown Police Sergeant Jeffrey Pugliese and Michelle Monaghan (“True Detective,” “Gone Baby Gone”) as Wahlberg’s wife Carol Saunders.

“Patriots Day” opens this January 11 from Pioneer Films in cinemas nationwide. Trailer link: https://youtu.be/phI9BZG-JFk