PAGASA: Improved Weather Seen as ‘Nina’ on Its Way Out of PHL

The weather is expected to improve as typhoon “Nina” (international name Nock-Ten) is on its way out of the country, state weather bureau Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Tuesday.

“Nina” is now traversing the West Philippine Sea with maximum sustained winds of up to 120 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 150 kph, heading west at 17 kph.

It was last eyed at 360 km west of Iba, Zambales and expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, PAGASA said northeast monsoon is affecting extreme northern Luzon.

It its 24-hour forecast, PAGASA said cloudy skies with light rains is expected over Cagayan Valley region.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains will be experienced over Ilocos and Cordillera regions.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms, PAGASA added.

Moderate to strong winds will blow from northeast over northern Luzon, and coming from east to southeast over the rest of Luzon. Coastal waters along these areas will be moderate to rough.

PAGASA said that elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate coming from east to southeast with slight to moderate seas. (PNA) JMC/MCCA