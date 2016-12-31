PHL Red Cross to Set Up Clean Water Stations in Typhoon-Hit Areas

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) said Thursday it will set up clean water stations for victims of Typhoon Nina under its Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Program.

The PRC said the clean water stations will be put up in areas that need water bladders and tankers in evacuation centers and communities affected by ‘Nina’.

According to the agency, a total of 100,075 families in about 1,612 barangays have been affected by ‘Nina’, which also destroyed 110,008 houses, along with health facilities, schools, farms and roads.

To fulfill its mission to provide immediate humanitarian assistance, PRC has also appealed for donations to cover the cost of relief operations and maintain adequate supplies of food, such as hot meals and ready-to-eat meals, and non-food items, such as blankets, plastic mats, mosquito nets, hygiene kits, jerry cans and tarpaulins.

To those who want to extend a helping hand, cash donations may be deposited in the PRC’s BDO Peso Account – 00-453190938; BDO Dollar Account – 10-4530039482; Metrobank Peso Account – 151-7-1552434-2; or Metrobank Dollar Account – 151-2-15100218.

Donations may also be dropped off at the PRC Tower, 37 EDSA corner Boni Ave., Mandaluyong City, or in any PRC chapter nationwide. Donors may call 790-2300 local 807 and 826, and ask for Joy Materum, Ma. Rizza Genil or Shervi Corpuz.

To date, the PRC has given hot meals and food items to more than 3,700 individuals, and provided welfare services to 100 individuals. It has also helped in search and rescue, clearing and disaster relief operations, first aid support and hygiene promotion.

“Please give generously and be a part of our mission to alleviate suffering and restore the dignity of the most vulnerable,” said PRC chair Richard Gordon. (PNA)CVL/LSJ/EBP