PHLPost Releases “Rooster Stamps” to Welcome 2017

To welcome the New Year, the Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) has released the “Year of the Rooster” stamps for 2017’s Chinese New Year.

According to PHLPost, the souvenir sheets are red and gold with special embellishments of gold foil and 3D embossing. Some 101,000 copies of the two different colorful designs of the regular stamps which can be purchased at P18 and P45 per stamp.

In addition, PHLPost also printed 5,000 copies of the limited edition souvenir gold foil and special round perforation of the “New Year stamps” to be sold at P200 each for stamp collectors. The rooster is the tenth of the twelve Chinese zodiac animals, followed by the Year of the Dog for 2018.

Among the Chinese Zodiac animals, the rooster or chicken represents fidelity and punctuality, for it wakes people up on time.

The Chinese says, people born in the year of the Rooster are beautiful, kind-hearted, hardworking, courageous, independent, humorous and honest.

The stamps and official first day cover are now available at the Manila Central Post Office. For inquiries, call PHLPost at (02) 527-0108 or 527-0132. (PHLPOST/RJB/JEG/PIA-NCR)