Security Guard Who Shot Dead Lawyer, Wounded His Lawyer-Son Nabbed

Police on Friday arrested a security guard who shot dead a prominent Cebu lawyer and wounded his son, also a lawyer, Thursday night on F. Ramos St., Cebu City.

Police said the suspect, identified as Jonathan Sanchez, was arrested past 10 a.m. on Friday, 14 hours after shooting lawyers Goering Paderanga, 62 and his son, Gerik, outside their law office on F. Ramos Street in Barangay Sta. Cruz, Cebu City past 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Goering succumbed to gunshot wounds in the body at the Velez Hospital while his son was still fighting for his life.

Sanchez didn’t resist arrest when the police went to his house in Barangay Talamban in Cebu City and he admitted shooting the two lawyers.

He said he was angry at the lawyers because they blocked the entry of the cement mixer to the construction site that he was guarding.

“The mixer was on the way to the construction site and the lawyer’s vehicle blocked the driveway. The cement might dry up,” he said.

The lawyers’ law firm is located along the narrow road that leads to the construction site.

Sanchez said no one instructed him to shoot the lawyers.

Sanchez was presented to Chief Superintendent Noli Taliño, director of the Police Regional Office (PRO) 7, shortly after he was arrested. (PNA) RMA/EB/RSM