The Top Home Safety Tip You Probably Don’t Know

Can you think of any device in your home that works 24/7 for 365 days a year that doesn’t eventually need to be replaced? What makes your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms any different?

Fire safety officials point out that the sole function of alarms is to provide early warning so your family can safely escape a fire or carbon monoxide emergency. While old alarms might still sound when you push the “test” button, sensitivity may be reduced after years of exposure to airborne contaminants such as dust, cooking grime, and pet fur. This exposure has the potential to slow down the alarm’s reaction time and reduce your escape time.

The National Fire Protection Association recommends that you check the age of your smoke alarms and replace any that are over 10 years old. For carbon monoxide alarms, replace any that were made prior to 2009.

Remember that replacement requirements apply to all types of alarms, including battery powered, plug-in, and hardwired devices. Don’t trust your family’s safety to a device past its prime – check the age of your home’s alarms today.

SOURCE: www.newscanada.com