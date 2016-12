Tokyo — Tokyo shares opened flat early Tuesday on lack of fresh clues as investors stayed away from the market for Christmas holidays.

As of 9:15 a.m., the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 9.84 points, or 0.05 percent, from Monday to 19,406.48.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 0.09 point, or 0.01 percent, to 1,538.05.

Gainers were led by bank, oil and coal product and pharmaceutical issues. (PNA/Xinhua) JMC/EBP