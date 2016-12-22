Toxic Red Tide Remains in Some Visayas Areas

Shellfishes collected from several areas in the Visayas are still unfit for human consumption due to toxic red tide, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) warned on Wednesday.

In its latest shellfish bulletin dated Dec. 20, BFAR said the following areas are still positive for paralytic shellfish poison that is beyond the regulatory limit:

* Irong-Irong and Cambatutay Bays in Western Samar

* Matarinao Bay in Eastern Samar

* Coastal waters of Leyte

* Coastal waters of Calubian and Carigara Bay in Leyte

* Coastal waters of Naval in Biliran Island Province

* Coastal waters of Gigantes Islands in Carles, Iloilo

* Coastal waters of Dauis and Tagbilaran City in Bohol

“Fish, squids, shrimps and crabs are safe for human consumption provided that they are fresh and washed thoroughly and internal organs such as gills and intestines are removed before cooking,” said the BFAR. (PNA) RMA/LDV