U.S. Embassy Gives Toys to Youngsters

Date Posted: December 30, 2016 | By PIA

The United States Embassy in the Philippines, led by Ambassador Sung Kim, together with U.S. Marines from the Marine Security Guard Detachment of the embassy played Santa Claus as they gave toys to youngsters.

Ambassador Kim led the gift giving to the children of Reach Youth Ministries, a local organization that provides educational, livelihood, and values formation programs to youth from the nearby San Andres Bukid communities.

The U.S. Embassy employees and local businesses donated the toys as part of the U.S. Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots program.

The mission of the U. S. Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots Program is to collect new, unwrapped toys, and distribute those toys as Christmas gifts to less fortunate children.

The Toys for Tots Program is an annual tradition at the U.S. Embassy in the Philippines. (US EMBASSY PH/RJB/JEG/PIA-NCR) 

