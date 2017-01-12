12 of 158 Escapees in North Cotabato Jail Recaptured, 7 Died, Including Jail Officer

Twelve of the 158 inmates who were “rescued” and fled during an after-midnight attack by heavily armed men have been recaptured, the police on Thursday said.

Five of them were killed while two others were wounded during the hot pursuit operations conducted by the North Cotabato PNP, Provincial Public Safety Forces, Regional Public Safety Battalion 12, PNP Special Action Force, 39th and 7th Infantry, according to Police Supt. Emmanuel Peralta.

Peralta, North Cotabato police director, said 158 inmates were able to escape from the North Cotabato District Jail during the attack by still unidentified armed group.

With the joint intensified hot pursuit operation by PNP and law enforcers, the following were re-arrested: Jason Angkanan – facing charges for violation of RA 9165; Wennie Curimo Rota (frustrated murder); Faisal Tiburon (Robbery); Joselito L Tomines (RA 9165); Jerome Oguit (rape); Melvin Antipuesto Canete (RA 9165); Mohammad Mama (R.A. 9165); Roli M Dinampo; Faisal S Bansilan and Ginda Angkil.

Meanwhile, Peralta said two escapees were under the custody of the Matalam Municipal Police Station and were subject for proper disposition and verification.They were Richel Vales Flores, and Joreste Robles Perdido.

All 12 captured escapees have been turned over to the North Cotabato District Jail.

The police recorded about six fatalities on the part of the fugitives and were identified as follows: Joey Aranas (RA 9165); Allan Jay Fabro Tolentino (RA 9165); Edfel Bautista Liscano (RA 9165); Rapacon Dimawan Ambolodto (RA 9165); Mohammad Mama (RA 9165); Adonis Ray Ferraren Cedeno (RA 9165).

Satar Mamalubang, a village councilman of Barangay Patadon, Matalam, North Cotabato, was killed by pursuing government forces for allegedly helping the escapees.

Two were wounded and are now at the Cotabato Provincial Hospital and were identified as Peter John Ararao and Johnmeir Selgas.

The manhunt resulted to the injury of Sorelo Quino, a civilian and resident of Sitio Puas Inda, Barangay Amas, Kidapawan City.

Jail Officer Excell Ray Vicedo, jail guard on duty, was killed during the attack.

Peralta said the entire North Cotabato PNP is doing its best to neutralize the current situation and looking forward to the recovery of the remaining escapees. (PNA)FPV/NYP/EOF