5 Car Accessories You Can’t Miss to Own

Buying a car is one thing but maintaining and assuring a long healthy life for it is an entirely different and equally important matter. Coz let’s face it no one likes to pay those heavy service bills, especially when we can easily save big bucks by investing in few car accessories.

These added gears may at first seem like a burden on the pocket but believe us you’ll recover their cost in no time by paying fewer visits to the service center.

1. Electric Tire Air Pump Inflator & Puncture Kit

Riding a car with low tire air pressure is not only bad for your tires health and car’s mileage but is also very dangerous. These round rubber parts carry the entire weight of the car and are also mediums through which engine reciprocates its power and performance. With an electric air pump, it’s less than a minute’s job to maintain correct tire pressure.

When driving on the Philippines road keeping a puncture kit handy becomes essential, one can mend punchered tier quickly and continue with the journey.

2. Hydraulic Jack

Having a hydraulic jack becomes necessary if you are already carrying a puncture kit because without lifting the car up it’s not possible to fix things up. However, when using a hydraulic jack make sure to place it on a strong, stable material like plywood or else it will sink into the floor/ground.

3. High-Speed Portable Mobile Charger

This one comes as an obvious choice, and we are pretty sure most of the car buyers have this item listed on their checklist. So, take it as a reminder for the forgetful kinds among us. Our heavy dependence on gadgets and a need for constant update and information is solved by portable chargers.

4. Car Mobile Holder

One cannot afford to lose concentration while driving from the road not even for a second, as the same can be very dangerous for our lives and also for other on the road. Rather wasting your time in finding a suitable space for phone, bring a mobile holder and have full attention on the road.

5. Stun Gun

Unlike the other items enlisted above this one is not for your car but for your protection while on the go. This torch like looking weapon imparts electric shock and cause significant pain to the subject. It’s a must have item in the car, especially for young kids (who have attained legal driving age) and women.

With this, we now come to end of our list, tell us what other items you find ‘a must have’ in a car.