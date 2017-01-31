90 Sailboats to Join Paraw Regatta Festival

Around 90 “paraws” (sailboats) are expected to take part in the oldest traditional craft sailing event in Asia slated this February.

Dr. Ronald Sebastian, president of the Iloilo Paraw Regatta Foundation, said that they are looking forward for more entries to join the various categories for the celebration of the 45th year of the Iloilo Paraw Regatta Festival from February 12 to 19.

He said that this year’s theme “Showcasing the Philippines as a Maritime Nation” will showcase the immense contribution that Iloilo has made in the seafaring industry.

He shared that John B. Lacson Foundation Maritime University (JBLFMU) alone produces 1,500 to 1,800 seafarers annually, and 60 percent of them are already placed with shipping companies.

Another highlight of the festival is the parade of some 20 lighted sailboats that are expected to add more color to the celebration.

“The lighted sailboats will be right in front of the Tatoy’s Manokan in Villa, Arevalo district, in the night of February 19,” he said.

Iloilo Paraw Regatta, a race among seafarers in the straits between Guimaras Island and Iloilo City, is considered the best sports tourism event in the country.

The annual event serves as venue for the showcase of Ilonggos’ rich heritage and culture and excellent craftsmanship. (LTP/PIA-Iloilo).