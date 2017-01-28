Accenture Celebrates 10th year Milestone in Cebu, Commits to Develop and Future-Proof Filipino Talent

To mark the 10th year anniversary celebration here in Cebu, Accenture Philippines commits to further grow its business by hiring 1,000 more employees within the year. Lito Tayag, country managing director of Accenture, Inc (Philippines), announced this during a media gathering held at Circa 1900 in Lahug, Cebu City.

“We need more people in the fields of finance and accounting, health management, network services and infrastructure services,” said Tayag.

Milestone in Cebu

In 2007, Accenture has opened their first facility at Pioneer House and today, they’re operating in four facilities in Cebu — Pioneer House, Cybergate, ebloc 2 and ebloc 3. They have a total of 22 facilities across Manila, Cebu and Ilocos region.

Accenture started with 85 employees and have grown to more than 5,000 today in Cebu, who are part of more than 45,000 employees nationwide.

In 2015, Accenture has recognized as one of the Top 10 IT/BPM Companies in Cebu awarded by the Cebu City ICT-BPM Council (CCIBC).

As part of their skills to succeed initiative, Accenture has enabled talent and transformed lives by supporting Passerelles Numeriques, a non-profit organization that provides a 3yr scholarships for high school graduates in the Visayas. More than 30 of its graduates have been hired as Accenture employees.

High-Value Technology and Operations Services

“Today, the business environment is changing due to the digital disruptions brought about by the digital revolution. As a leader in the IT-BPM industry, Accenture is at the forefront of helping companies pivot to the ‘new’ to help them achieve their desired outcomes,” said Tayag.

Tayag added that they continue to keep their employees ‘highly engaged’ by enabling them to develop relevant skills that will help future-proof their careers for a rewarding and fulfilling career in the IT-BPM industry.

Accenture Philippines serves 120 global multi-national clients in new IT services such as digital space, interactives, analytics, mobility and high value non-voice work.

