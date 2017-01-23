Angel Knocking At The Door

There came a frantic knock
At the doctor’s office door,
A knock, more urgent than
he had ever heard before.
~~~~
“Come in, Come in,”
the impatient doctor said,
“Come in, Come in,
before you wake the dead.”
~~
In walked a frightened little girl,
a child no more than nine,
It was plain for all to see,
she had troubles on her mind.
~~~
“Oh doctor, I beg you,
please come with me,
My mother is surely dying,
she’s as sick as she can be.”
~~~~
“I don’t make house calls,
bring your mother here,”
“But she’s too sick,
so you must come or she will die I fear.”
~~~~
The doctor, touched by her devotion,
decided he would go,
She said he would be blessed,
more than he could know.
~~~~
She led him to her house
where her mother lay in bed,
Her mother was so very sick
she couldn’t raise her head.
~~~~
But her eyes cried out for help
and help her the doctor did,
She would have died that very night
had it not been for her kid.
~~~~
The doctor got her fever down
and she lived through the night,
And morning brought the doctor signs,
that she would be all right.
~~~~
The doctor said he had to leave
but would return again by two,
And later he came back to check,
just like he said he’d do.
~~~~
The mother praised the doctor
for all the things he’d done,
He told her she would have died,
were it not for her little one.
~~~~
“How proud you must be
of your wonderful little girl,
It was her pleading that made me come,
she is really quite a pearl!
~~~~
“But doctor, my daughter died
over three years ago,
Is the picture on the wall
of the little girl you know?”
~~~~
The doctors legs went limp
for the picture on the wall,
Was the same little girl
for whom he’d made this call.
~~~~
The doctor stood motionless,
for quite a little while,
And then his solemn face,
was broken by his smile.
~~~~
He was thinking of that frantic knock
heard at his office door,
And of the beautiful little angel
that had walked across his floor.
I KNOW there are Angels among us…….
