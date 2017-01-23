Angel Knocking At The Door

There came a frantic knock

At the doctor’s office door,

A knock, more urgent than

he had ever heard before.

~~~~

“Come in, Come in,”

the impatient doctor said,

“Come in, Come in,

before you wake the dead.”

~~

In walked a frightened little girl,

a child no more than nine,

It was plain for all to see,

she had troubles on her mind.

~~~

“Oh doctor, I beg you,

please come with me,

My mother is surely dying,

she’s as sick as she can be.”

~~~~

“I don’t make house calls,

bring your mother here,”

“But she’s too sick,

so you must come or she will die I fear.”

~~~~

The doctor, touched by her devotion,

decided he would go,

She said he would be blessed,

more than he could know.

~~~~

She led him to her house

where her mother lay in bed,

Her mother was so very sick

she couldn’t raise her head.

~~~~

But her eyes cried out for help

and help her the doctor did,

She would have died that very night

had it not been for her kid.

~~~~

The doctor got her fever down

and she lived through the night,

And morning brought the doctor signs,

that she would be all right.

~~~~

The doctor said he had to leave

but would return again by two,

And later he came back to check,

just like he said he’d do.

~~~~

The mother praised the doctor

for all the things he’d done,

He told her she would have died,

were it not for her little one.

~~~~

“How proud you must be

of your wonderful little girl,

It was her pleading that made me come,

she is really quite a pearl!

~~~~

“But doctor, my daughter died

over three years ago,

Is the picture on the wall

of the little girl you know?”

~~~~

The doctors legs went limp

for the picture on the wall,

Was the same little girl

for whom he’d made this call.

~~~~

The doctor stood motionless,

for quite a little while,

And then his solemn face,

was broken by his smile.

~~~~

He was thinking of that frantic knock

heard at his office door,

And of the beautiful little angel

that had walked across his floor.

I KNOW there are Angels among us…….

Submitted by Richard

