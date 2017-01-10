Bacolod City Runner Wins 42-KM Cebu Marathon

Jenelyn Nobleza of Bacolod City on Sunday was crowned 42-kilometer women’s champion for the second straight year in the 10th Cebu Marathon at the Cebu Business Park in this city.

Nobleza crossed the finish line in three hours, 18 minutes and 42 seconds to rule the women’s marathon.

Rafael Pescos, meanwhile, topped the men’s race after finishing in two hours, 38 minutes and 14 seconds.

He dethroned defending champion Noel Tillor, who only managed sixth place.

In the 42-k international/foreign category, Kenyans Eric Chipsiror (2:34.22) and Susan Chepkwony (3:33.31) were the winners.

The 21-k winners were Prince Joey Lee (1:15.33) and Ruffa Sorongon (1:35.56). Those who won in the 10-k race were Ariel Saballa (35:11) and Cherry Andrin (47:57).

Mary Joy Loberanis (19:52) and Earl Pionela (17:17) were the winning runners in the 5-k race. (PNA)JBP/EB/MP/SSC