Biopesticide Can Effectively Control Fusarium Wilt in Tomatoes, Eggplants – Study

A study found that WiltCure, a biopesticide, can effectively control fusarium wilt in tomatoes, eggplants and hot pepper, thus resulting in more vigorous growth and higher yield.

The project, “Callus and microbe co-culture as a novel source of biopesticides against major agricultural pests and diseases,” was funded by the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) and being monitored by the Philippine Council for Agriculture, Aquatic and Natural Resources Research and Development (PCAARRD), one of DOST’s attached agencies.

According to project leader Eufrocino Marfori, WiltCure is a biopesticide formulated after a series of laboratory and pot and field experiments done at the National Institute of Molecular Biology and Biotechnology of the University of the Philippines- Los Banos (UPLB-Biotech).

PCAARRD described fusarium wilt as a major disease in many solanaceous crops. It can be controlled by using chemical pesticides.

The Council noted, however, that prolonged use of chemicals reportedly degrades natural soil nutrients and also contaminates the environment.

”Biopesticides are a good alternative to reduce the use of synthetic chemicals because these are derived from natural sources such as plants, fungi, bacteria,” PCAARRD explained, adding that biopesticides are easy to use and are environment-friendly.

Marfori cited that WiltCure was developed after a co-culture consisting of potato callus and microbe showed that highest inhibitory activity against pathogen.

”This co-culture was formulated into biopesticide into dry powder form. Toxicity tests showed WiltCure is non-toxic to mammals as well as terrestrial and aquatic invertebrates,” he added.

The project’s researchers reported favorable results when they evaluated WiltCure under greenhouse and field conditions.

They said pot experiments showed that plants treated with WiltCure had better plant height and fruit yield.

Furthermore, yellowing and wilting of foliage, symptoms of disease infection, were not observed compared to untreated plants and plants treated with synthetic pesticides, the researchers added.

PCAARRD said the researchers recommended further testing of WiltCure’s effectivesness in other regions.

"They reported the possibility that WiltCure can also control fusarium wilt in banana, ginger and other crops," it said.