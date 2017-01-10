Black Nazarene Back in Quiapo Church After 22-Hour ‘Traslacion’

After almost a day, the image of the Black Nazarene has finally arrived back at the Minor Basilica or Quiapo Church around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday.

The Traslacion or the procession left the Quirino Grandstand at 5:20 a.m. on Monday (January 9), the black Jesus Christ’s feast day.

“Black Nazarene is finally home. The procession started at 5:20 a.m. of January 9 and ended at 3:43 a.m. of January 10, running time is 22 hours and 19 minutes,” according to the Quiapo church Facebook account.

The route for the Traslacion 2017 involved 25 streets mostly in the vicinity of the basilica located along Quezon Blvd., Manila.

Prelude to the annual grand procession was a midnight mass presided by Quiapo Church Rector Msgr. Hernando Coronel.

Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Tagle was the Homilist of the Eucharistic Celebration, which was attended by thousands of Black Nazarene devotees.

Coronel also headed the morning prayer at 5:00 a.m. on Monday, before the image was hoisted to the andas (carriage) which signifies the start of the long procession.

Earlier, organizers of the event estimated that attendees of the activities in connection with the religious event between 15 to 18 million.

Last year, some 15 million people attended the annual celebration.

The previous procession ended after 20 hours. (PNA)JMC/FGP/EBP