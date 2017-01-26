Boyz II Men to Perform in Miss Universe 2016 Pageant

Four-time Grammy Award-winning R&B group Boyz II Men will perform at the Miss Universe coronation night on January 30.

The legendary musical act, known for their smooth harmonies, holds the distinction of being the best-selling R&B group of all time, with an astounding 64 million albums sold.

They will join rap group Flo Rida in serenading the pageant beauties.

The Miss Universe Organization also announced that three former Miss Universe titleholders will sit as pageant judges.

They are Dayanara Torres (Miss Universe 1993 from Puerto Rico), Sushmita Sen (Miss Universe 1994 from India) and Leila Lopes (Miss Universe 2011 from Angola).

Other judges include Mickey Boardman, editorial director of popular fashion and pop-culture magazine, PAPER; Cynthia Bailey, TV star, former model, and founder of The Bailey Agency School of Fashion; and Francine LeFrak, Emmy and Tony award-winning producer, social entrepreneur, women's empowerment activist and founder of Same Sky, a jewelry initiative that provides training and employment to HIV+ women survivors of the Rwandan Genocide.