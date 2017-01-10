Capitol Distributes Livestock in Alcantara and Dumanjug

The Provincial Veterinary Office (PVO) distributed livestock to farmers of Alcantara and Dumanjug towns on Thursday as part of the Provincial Government’s Countryside Development program for the marginalized sector.

Three of the eight farmers from Dumanjug received carabaos complete with a plow set while five of them got cows.

Gov. Hilario P. Davide III and Vice Gov. Agnes Magaple, along with Dumanjug Mayor Gungun Gica and Alcantara Mayor Beatriz Caburnay, led the distribution.

Also present in the event were Congressman Peter John Calderon and Provincial Board members Christopher Baricuatro and Jerome Librando, all from the seventh district.

Davide assured the farmers that the Capitol will always support programs that will help uplift their lives. Magpale, for her part, echoed Davide’s commitment and said that the legislative department will back the projects of the governor.

“Way lugar nga dili adtuon sa atong gobernardor haron lang sa pag implementar sa proyekto sa probinsya,” said Magpale.

The province has already distributed 185 farm animals since December last year amounting to P6 million, said PVO Chief Dr. Mary Rose Vincoy.

Cattle insurance program

Vincoy also encouraged the farmers to avail of the province’s cattle insurance program in case their livestock gets affected during times of calamities.

“This program is free of charge. It will be us (Capitol) that will pay for the insurance premium,” Vincoy said. Aside from farm animals, the PVO also gave rabies vaccines, vitamins and fishing gears.

Crispina Isugan, 37, of Barangay Mangga, Alcantara was elated by the cow she received from the PVO.

“Dako kaayo kog pasalamat ni Gov. Davide ug Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale kay mas madungagan pa ang akong income kay puwede man nako mabaligya ang anak ani,” she said.

Juan Alpuerto of Barangay Lawaan, Dumanjug, who has been into farming for 40 years, also thanked the province for the free carabao.

Moreover, checks with a total amount of P288,980 were distributed by the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation to 13 farmers of the two towns. (Kelvin Canizares)

SOURCE: www.cebu.gov.ph