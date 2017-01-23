Capitol Turns Over Tilapia Fingerlings and Farm Equipment

As part of its food security program, the provincial government handed over 2,500 tilapia fingerlings and feeds to farmer’s associations in Barangay Can-abuhon, Ronda town, on Wednesday.

Gov. Hilario P. Davide III released the fingerlings into the 200-square meter pond, along with SP members Jerome Librando and Christopher Baricuatro.

Davide said that the distribution is part of his six-key development agenda that includes attaining food security in the province and livelihood sources for the people.

“Improving the lives of the marginalized sectors like fishermen and farmers is one of the priorities of my administration. That’s why we will continue to provide relevant programs and projects to achieve these goals,” said Davide.

Sets of agri-fishery equipment such as knapsack sprayer, shallow fish corral, multiple hook and line, rolls of fish pots and nets were also handed out to four fisherfolks associations in Malalay, Baha-Baha, Canduling and Palanas.

Provincial Agriculturist Roldan Saragena said the fingerlings came from the province’s hatchery farm in Alegria town.

Tilapia is considered the easiest and most profitable fish to farm because of their omnivorous diet, rapid growth and high stocking density. It is also considered the third most important fish in aquaculture next to carp and salmon.

Saragena said that with these fingerlings, farmers could harvest an estimated 250 kilos for every 1,000 fries that can generate a revenue of at least P50,000.

Can-abuhon village chief Hilario Morales expressed his gratitude to Capitol officials.

“Sa among barrio dako kaayo ni og gikahatag na ayuda sa mga tawo. Napun-an among panginabuhian, dili lang sa panguma kun dili apil na usab sa natad sa cage fishing,” Morales said.

Morales disclosed that the communal tilapia farm in his barangay has more than 200 members, the biggest so far in the town.

Ronda Mayor Mariano Blanco revealed that the project came all the way from the governor.

“Masud-ong na ninyo karon nga lahi na ang Can-abuhon tungod sa tabang ni Gov. Davide. Way usa ka dako ang lungsod nga gigasto aning proyektoha,” he said.

A total of P936,000 checks from Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation were also distributed to the town’s farmers and fishermen who were affected by calamities last year.

In the morning, the Provincial Health Office conducted a medical and dental mission in Barangay Langin, a mountain village located 12 kilometers from the highway.

Packs of vegetable seeds and hundreds of cassava cuttings were also distributed. (Kelvin Cañizares)

