Career Service Exams in Hong Kong Top Passers Bared

The Civil Service Commission (CSC) reported that 47 out of 953 examinees or 4.93% passed the Career Service Examinations (CSE) held in Kowloon, Hong Kong on November 27, 2016. Of the number, 17 out of 676 examinees (2.51%) passed the Professional Level exam and 30 out of 277 (10.83%), the Sub-Professional Level.

The examinees were composed of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) based in Hong Kong and Macau. The CSC said that the conduct of the examinations was in support of the Department of Labor and Employment’s reintegration campaign which, the latter says, aims to “encourage the vulnerable OFWs to return to the country and be with their families again.”

Top scorers for the Professional and Sub-Professional tests are Lorena B. Galvez with a rating of 84.81 and Christina R. Agus with 87.00, respectively. Completing the top 10 passers of the Professional level are Ma. Tricia Nhela S. Balagso with a rating of 84.09; Carla Theresa P. Ramos, 82.22; Zosima L. Dul-og, 82.22; Ellen E. Sajulla, 81.92; Yunika V. Maraleja, 81.48; Laarni C. Sacramento, 81.16; Sally B. Solis, 80.64; Filipina O. Villacampa, 80.38; Maria Venus G. Pacapac, 80.34; and Joceline A. Dam-ag, 80.27. For the Sub-Professional level: Mary Faith G. Galve, 86.59; Ginalyn T. Agacia, 84.50; Retchell L. De Lemos, 84.43; Gemma B. Arnaiz, 84.37; Maricris C. Tumbaga, 83.27; Loniza G. Navaja, 83.24; Marina E. Petallano, 83.21; Mary Ann G. Alegarme, 82.87; and Ana Rose R. Gapusan, 82.58.

Professional level passers shall obtain a Career Service Professional Eligibility appropriate for both first level (clerical) and second level (technical up to division chief) positions in the government that do not involve practice of profession and are not covered by special or other laws.

On the other hand, passing the Sub-Professional test yields to Sub-Professional Eligibility appropriate only for first level (clerical) positions. The CSC clarified that a Professional or Sub-Professional Eligibility is just one of the requirements to join the government.

Education, experience, and training requirements must also be met for permanent appointment to a government career service position. Examinees of the November 27, 2016 CSE in Hong Kong may view the complete list of passers and generate their examination rating through the CSC website at www.csc.gov.ph.

They are also advised to read CSC Examination Advisory No. 01, s. 2017 posted on the CSC website. Passers should personally claim their Certification of Eligibility upon their return to the Philippines at the CSC office they indicated on the online registration for the examination. Representatives are not allowed to claim the Certification on their behalf.

In claiming the Certification, passers must present their valid Philippine Passport, valid Hong Kong Identity Card, or valid Macau Identification Card and, if available, their application receipt or official receipt.

Meanwhile, application for the March 12, 2017 CSE Pen and Paper Test is now closed. There will be another schedule on August 6, 2017, the application period for which will run from April 3 to June 2, 2017. Interested individuals are advised to read Examination Announcement No. 3, s. 2016 posted on the CSC website for information on how to apply for the exam.(CSC)