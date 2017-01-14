Catch Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events on Netflix Premiering This January

Netflix has already established itself as a purveyor of quality shows. Through the years, the global internet television network has produced award-winning TV series and favourites like House of Cards, Orange is the New Black, Stranger Things, and The Crown. The streaming service is continuing their winning streak this 2017, starting with the release of the much-awaited A Series of Unfortunate Events.

Based on the international best-selling children’s novels by Daniel Handler, Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events recounts the tragic tale of the Baudelaire orphans — Violet, Klaus, and Sunny – whose evil guardian Count Olaf will stop at nothing to get his hands on their inheritance. The siblings must outsmart Olaf at every turn, foiling his many devious plans and disguises, in order to discover clues to their parents’ mysterious death.

Handler’s original series spans 13 books, each very different from the previous one. Here, each episode spans half a novel, allowing viewers to delight in the details while still moving at a brisk, cinematic pace.

Leading the cast of Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events is award-winning actor, singer and television host Neil Patrick Harris (How I Met Your Mother, Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog, Hedwig and the Angry Inch). On top of playing Count Olaf, the villain fans love to hate, Harris serves as a producer on the series.

Season one of A Series of Unfortunate Events, consisting of eight, hour-long episodes, will be available on Netflix for streaming and download (on mobile devices and tablets) on January 13, 2017.

