CCCI’s Candidates for 2017 BOT Election

The Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) thru its Commission on Elections (COMELEC) recently named the Official Candidates for this year’s Election of Board of Trustees.

There are three candidates for the three seats in the Industry Sector — Enrison Benedicto, CEO of Mabuhay Filcement Corporation; Antonio Chiu, President of Nutrivalue Technologies; and Teodeoro Locson, President of Cebu Common Treatment Facility, Inc.(CCTFI).

For the Trade Sector, there are also only three official candidates for the three seats — Melanie Ng, Executive Vice President of Ng Khai Development; Christian Paroan, President of RC Goldline Sale Shop Corporation; and Robinson Uy, General Manager of La Nueva Drugstore Chains, Inc.

In the Service Sector, there are five candidates for three seats — Remedios Marie Esparcia, President & General Manager of MCRI Global Corporation; Fr. Dionisio Miranda, President of the University of San Carlos, Cebu City; Benedict Que, President of Golden Prince Hotel & Suites; Atty. Tomas Riveral, President & General Manager of Oriental Port & Allied Services Corporation (OPASCOR); and Elsie Fe Tagupa, Vice President – Cebu Lending Center, Land Bank of the Philippines.

Lastly, only Maximo Eleccion, Past President of the Cebu Bankers Club is running for the Sectoral/ Association sector.

The CCCI 2017 Elections for Board of Trustees is set during the General Membership Meeting (GMM) on February 24 (Friday), 11 AM at the Bogo Hall, Bayfront Hotel, Cebu City with ten (10) vacant seats to be filled in. All chamber members are advised to submit their filled out and signed ballots on or before the 12 NN of February 24 to the CCCI Membership Development Division or at the event venue.

For more inquiries, one may call CCCI at telephone numbers 232-1421 to 24 local 110 and look for Joy or Melissa.