Cebu Athletes Who Earned Medals in Batang Pinoy Get Cash Incentives

The Cebu Provincial Government on Thursday recognized athletes and coaches of the provincial team for their seventh-place finish in the Batang Pinoy National Finals in Tagum City, Davao del Norte last December.

The ceremony was held at the Dignitaries Hall of the Cebu Provincial Capitol.

Cebu Province marked its campaign in the multi-sporting event with 17 gold medals, 17 silvers and 17 bronzes.

Aside from certificates and medals, cash incentives were also given to the athletes who earned medals in the sports competition.

Gold medalists were given PHP5,000 each, while the silver and bronze finishers received PHP3,000 and PHP2,000 apiece, respectively.

The provincial government gave a total of PHP170,000 to all the medallists.

The athletes got more when Cebu Provincial Sports Commission (CPSC) Chairman Michel Lhuillier announced during the recognition program that he was doubling the cash incentives that each medal finisher got. (PNA)LAP/EB/EDS