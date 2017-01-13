Image Source: www.pinoyroadtrip.com Image Source: www.pinoyroadtrip.com

Cebu Bankers Vow to Keep ATMs Online Even with Cell Sites Shut Down

Date Posted: January 13, 2017 | By PNA

The Cebu Bankers Club (CBC) has assured the public that their automated teller machines (ATM) will remain online during the weekend, even if cell sites will be shut down for the Sinulog.

CBC past president Maximo Rey Eleccion said most banks in Cebu City, if not all, use leased cable lines while only a few depend on wireless fidelity (WiFi) connections.

“I don’t think we will go offline if and when cellular sites will be off,” he said.

Eleccion said only ATMs powered by WiFi and using General Packet Radio Service (GPRS) will be offline.

The Cebu City Government earlier advised the public to withdraw cash in advance since WiFi-dependent ATMs may be affected once mobile data services are suspended during the weekend.

Police and local government officials earlier agreed to disrupt cellular services, supposedly with signal jammers, before it was proposed to shut down cell sites altogether, to prevent terrorists from detonating bombs through cellphones.

The plan to shut down cell sites would make text messaging and call services unavailable, which Eleccion said would pose a minor problem.

“Only our ATM loaders will be affected because they cannot anymore receive dispatch or text messages to fix or load money to a particular ATM that has a problem or needs cash reloading,” he said.

He said Cebu City banks are set to do full loading prior to Saturday’s foot procession. (PNA)FPV/EB/EDS

