Cebu City Allots PHP146M to Build Evacuation Centers

The Cebu City Government has allocated PHP146 million for the construction of evacuation centers to house victims of any kind of calamity, an official said.

Cebu City Councilor Jose Daluz III said the budget for evacuation centers was included in the city’s approved annual investment plan (AIP) this year.

The city has an AIP of PHP8.4 billion this year, which contains the programs and projects for the city government formulated with the help of representatives from the villages, academe, private and public individuals.

But the city’s approved budget for this year is only PHP7.2 billion or PHP1.2 billion lesser than the AIP.

Daluz said the evacuation centers will be constructed in several areas to house residents that will be affected by fires, landslides and other calamities.

Most victims of fires in the city find temporary shelter in schools and covered basketball gyms until they can rebuild their houses.

Incessant rains since Monday night until Thursday morning prompted the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CCDRRMO) to evacuate some 220 families in at least three upland villages who were at risk of landslides.

They were given temporary shelter in their covered barangay gyms.