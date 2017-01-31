Cebu City Cops Tracing Source of PHP121-M ‘Shabu’ Seized in Raid

The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) is tracing the source of some PHP121 million worth of methamphetamine hydrochloride or “shabu” seized during a raid in a house in Barangay San Nicolas, Cebu City over the weekend.

Chief Inspector Christopher Navida, CCPO City Intelligence Branch (CIB) chief, on Monday said they are looking into the possibility that the shabu was sourced from the National Bilibid Prisons (NBP) in Multinlupa City.

Navida led operatives of the CIB and the City Anti-Illegal Drugs Special Operations Task Force (CAIDSOT) in raiding the house of the couple Mark and Mercy Abellana, both 37, in Sitio Kalubihan, Barangay San Nicolas, Cebu City at around 9 p.m. Saturday.

They seized from the couple some 10 kilograms of shabu with an estimated street value of PHP121 million.

No firearms were recovered from the Abellana couple.

Navida said it is possible the drugs came from the NBP because was Mark Abellana’s brother, Michael, is detained at the NBP, also on illegal drugs charges.

Navida the seizure of the illegal drugs, their biggest haul so far this year, was the result of three months of police surveillance on the couple.

He said charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, are being prepared against the couple. (PNA)LAP/EB/SSC