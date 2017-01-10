Cebu Court Sets Arraignment of Guard Rapped for Father-Son Lawyers’ Slay on Jan. 16

A Regional Trial Court (RTC) in Cebu City has set on Jan. 16 the arraignment of a security guard charged with the killing of a lawyer and his son, who is also a lawyer near their office on F. Ramos St., Cebu City last Dec. 22 over a parking issue.

Judge Marivic Trabajo-Daray of the RTC Branch 17 set the arraignment of security guard Jonathan Sanchez for two counts of murder.

Sanchez was charged with murder for shooting to death lawyer Goering George “Jing” Paderanga Sr., 62, and his son, Gerik Ceasare, 37, also a lawyer last December 22.

Goering Paderanga Sr., who died on the spot after getting shot thrice, was the husband of Judge Sylva Paderanga of the Regional Trial Court Branch 16.

His son Gerik, 37, also a lawyer, succumbed to a gunshot wound in the nape three days after Sanchez shot him and his father.

Cebu City Prosecutor Ma. Johanna Desamparado-Calustre found evidence to charge Sanchez with murder before the RTC in Cebu City.

“The accused, armed with a 9mm pistol, with deliberate intent to kill with treachery, unexpectedly attacked and used personal violence” on the victims, the charge sheet read.

Murder is a non-bailable offense.

Police arrested Sanchez in his parents’ house in Barangay Talamban, Cebu City, last December 23.

Sanchez, who did not resist when police arrived, admitted shooting the Paderangas because he was angry at them for blocking a cement mixer from entering the construction site he used to guard. (PNA)LAP/EB/EDS