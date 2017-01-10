Cebu Hotels Report High Occupancy Rate as Sinulog Grand Parade Nears

Hotels in Cebu City have reported a high occupancy rate of up to 90 percent during the weekend leading up to the grand Sinulog celebration on Jan. 15, the third Sunday of January, as millions of people participate in the annual parade and feast day of Sto. Niño.

Metro Cebu has an estimated total of 9,500 rooms with star classification as of November 2016.

Radisson Blu Cebu, which has 400 guest rooms, reported an occupancy rate within the 90 percent range between Jan. 13, Friday, to Jan. 15, Sunday.

“We’re now on our high 90s for Saturday and Sunday. Sinulog is a peak season for the hotel. Last year was also the same,” said Ann Olalo, Radisson Blu Cebu’s director for marketing and communications.

Olalo said that in line with the celebration this year, tourists can witness the famous Sinulog dance at the hotel’s restaurant.

Marco Polo Plaza Cebu, which has 329 guest rooms and suites, also projects to be fully booked from Jan. 13 to 15, with an occupancy rate also within the 90 percent range as of this week.

Manna Alcaraz, Marco Polo Plaza Cebu’s communications manager, said they are pleased with their Sinulog bookings this year which is high as usual.

“It has been consistent for the past years. Sinulog continues to be one of the major peak seasons in the hotel,” she said in a text message.

Alcaraz said they are expecting to be fully booked during the Sinulog weekend as they are already in their high 90s as of now.

She said 40 percent of their guests are locals and balikbayans while 60 percent are a mixture of guests from other Asian countries, mostly Koreans.

Police estimated around three million people witnessed the Sinulog Grand Parade in 2016.

The influx of tourists to Cebu started in December to celebrate Christmas and New Year, with many of them extending their stay for the Sinulog to cap their vacation.

Hotels in Lapu-Lapu City also expect a high occupancy rate next weekend as the city hosts this year’s Miss Universe swimsuit competition on Jan. 17, two days after the culmination of Sinulog activities.

Jpark Island Resort and Waterpark in Lapu-Lapu City, the venue of this year’s Miss Universe swimsuit tilt, is already fully booked for the event as early as now.

Jpark corporate liaison officer Arthur Lo said the hotel’s 556 guestrooms have already been taken as early as November last year, with 200 of these already reserved for the pageant event alone.

“With or without the Miss Universe, we are always fully booked at this time of the year,” he said, crediting the establishment’s occupancy to Korean nationals who are on vacation.

Around 60 percent of their guests are Korean while the rest are composed of other foreigners such as Chinese, Japanese and a few Caucasians. (PNA)LAP/EB/RSM